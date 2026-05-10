Army identifies soldier recovered after training exercise disappearance in Morocco

A U.S. Army soldier whose body was recovered along the Moroccan coastline has been identified as 1st Lt. Kendrick Lamont Key Jr., U.S. Army officials said. He is one of two American service members who went missing during a joint military exercise earlier this month.

Moroccan military personnel recovered Key’s body May 9 along the shoreline near the Cap Draa Training Area, roughly one mile from where both soldiers were reported to have entered the ocean, according to a U.S. Army press release.

The two soldiers disappeared on May 2 while participating in African Lion 26, a multinational training exercise hosted by Morocco. U.S. Africa Command said the soldiers were taking part in training near the city of Tan Tan when they went missing.

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The search continues for the second missing soldier. U.S. and Moroccan forces remain engaged in an extensive search-and-rescue effort involving ground, air and maritime assets. More than 1,000 U.S. and Moroccan military and civilian personnel have participated in the operation, the Army said.

“Today, we mourn the loss of 1st Lt. Kendrick Key, whose remains were recovered in Morocco,” Brig. Gen. Curtis King, commanding general of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, said in a statement. “Our hearts are with his family, friends, teammates, and all who knew and served alongside him.”

Key, 27, of Richmond, Virginia, was assigned to Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command. He served as a platoon leader and was an Air Defense Artillery officer.

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“Kendrick embodied the highest standards of service as a selfless, inspirational leader whose unwavering dedication to his Soldiers and their development leaves an enduring legacy within our ranks,” Lt. Col. Chris Couch, commander of the 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, said.

Moroccan armed forces transported Key’s remains by helicopter to the Moulay El Hassan Military Hospital in Guelmim. Plans are underway to return his remains to the United States.