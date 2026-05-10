Army identifies soldier recovered after training exercise disappearance in Morocco

Diane Duenez
A U.S. Army soldier whose body was recovered along the Moroccan coastline has been identified as 1st Lt. Kendrick Lamont Key Jr., one of two American service members who went missing during a joint military exercise earlier this month, U.S. Army officials said.
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A U.S. Army soldier whose body was recovered along the Moroccan coastline has been identified as 1st Lt. Kendrick Lamont Key Jr., U.S. Army officials said. He is one of two American service members who went missing during a joint military exercise earlier this month.

Moroccan military personnel recovered Key’s body May 9 along the shoreline near the Cap Draa Training Area, roughly one mile from where both soldiers were reported to have entered the ocean, according to a U.S. Army press release

The two soldiers disappeared on May 2 while participating in African Lion 26, a multinational training exercise hosted by Morocco. U.S. Africa Command said the soldiers were taking part in training near the city of Tan Tan when they went missing.

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The search continues for the second missing soldier. U.S. and Moroccan forces remain engaged in an extensive search-and-rescue effort involving ground, air and maritime assets. More than 1,000 U.S. and Moroccan military and civilian personnel have participated in the operation, the Army said.

“Today, we mourn the loss of 1st Lt. Kendrick Key, whose remains were recovered in Morocco,” Brig. Gen. Curtis King, commanding general of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, said in a statement. “Our hearts are with his family, friends, teammates, and all who knew and served alongside him.”

Key, 27, of Richmond, Virginia, was assigned to Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command. He served as a platoon leader and was an Air Defense Artillery officer.

“Kendrick embodied the highest standards of service as a selfless, inspirational leader whose unwavering dedication to his Soldiers and their development leaves an enduring legacy within our ranks,” Lt. Col. Chris Couch, commander of the 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, said.

Moroccan armed forces transported Key’s remains by helicopter to the Moulay El Hassan Military Hospital in Guelmim. Plans are underway to return his remains to the United States.

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

A U.S. Army soldier died during a multinational training exercise in Morocco, and a second American service member remains missing.

Ongoing search for missing soldier

More than 1,000 U.S. and Moroccan military and civilian personnel remain engaged in an active search-and-rescue operation for the second missing soldier.

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Behind the numbers

The search covered more than 12,000 square kilometers of sea and coastal zone by its ninth day, expanding by roughly 3,000 square kilometers daily, with over 1,000 U.S. and Moroccan personnel involved using frigates, helicopters, drones and unmanned systems.

Context corner

African Lion has been held annually since 2004 and is the largest U.S. joint military exercise in Africa. In 2012, two U.S. Marines were killed and two others injured during a helicopter crash in Agadir, Morocco, during the same exercise.

Global impact

The incident drew military assets from multiple nations, with France and Morocco diverting ships and both countries contributing aircraft and personnel. The search highlighted the depth of U.S.-Morocco military cooperation and the multinational nature of African Lion exercises.

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Sources

  1. US Army

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame U.S. military exercises as flawed "maneuvers," highlighting prolonged searches "entering second week."
  • Media outlets in the center relay neutral facts.
  • Media outlets on the right emphasize recovery success.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • The remains of 1st Kendrick Lamont Key Jr., a U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery officer, were found in the Atlantic Ocean near Morocco after he went missing during the African Lion 26 military exercises on May 2.
  • Key and a second U.S. soldier fell off a cliff during a recreational hike near the Cap Draa Training Area while off duty, prompting a large multinational search-and-rescue operation.
  • The search efforts have covered more than 12,000 square kilometers of sea and coastal zones, using equipment such as frigates, vessels, helicopters, and drones.

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Key points from the Center

  • Military recovery teams found the remains of 1st Kendrick Lamont Key Jr. In the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday, May 9. Search efforts continue for the second American soldier who disappeared near Morocco's coast last weekend.
  • The soldiers disappeared near the Cap Draa Training Area on the night of May 2 while off duty. Troops were hiking near oceanside cliffs when one fell, prompting a failed rescue attempt by the second.
  • A U.S. Military element remains in Morocco after the African Lion 26 exercise ended Friday to "provide command and control and continue search and rescue operations," according to the Southern European Task Force.

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Key points from the Right

  • The remains of First Lt. Kendrick Lamont Key Jr., a 27-year-old U.S. soldier, were recovered after he went missing during military exercises in Morocco, the U.S. Africa Command announced.
  • Key and another soldier fell from a cliff while hiking during downtime from training, prompting immediate rescue efforts.
  • Over 1,000 personnel from U.S. and Moroccan forces participated in the search, with the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces transporting Key’s remains.

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  1. US Army