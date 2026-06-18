Arthur weakens but still threatens flooding from Louisiana to Alabama

Craig Nigrelli
Tropical Storm Arthur has weakened, but it'll still bring downpours and possible flooding from Louisiana to Alabama over the next few days.
Image credit: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

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Hurricane season is officially underway and while the first named storm, Tropical Storm Arthur, has weakened since moving onshore along the Gulf Coast, forecasters say the flood threat is far from over. Arthur is now a low-pressure system, but still potent.

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It dumped up to 20 inches of rain in parts of Texas and triggered flooding there. Now, the system is tracking east, with forecasters warning of flash flooding from Louisiana to Alabama. 

Threats the storm poses

The heaviest rain is expected around the Mobile area, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Residents in its path are preparing as forecasters keep an eye on how fast the storm is moving or whether it will park itself and drop loads of rain. If it does slow down or stall, some communities could see hours of torrential rainfall.

Parts of Georgia and the Florida Panhandle might also see impacts, while coastal areas face the risk of storm surge, high tides and gusty winds.

Arthur is the first storm in what is expected to be a mild hurricane season. In May, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted the season will only have three to six hurricanes and eight to 14 named tropical storms.

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Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow. As the face of Unbiased Updates and Media Miss Minute, he delivers concise, impartial, fact‑based context grounded in 35 years of reporting and anchoring across major U.S. markets.
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Why this story matters

An active storm system is currently producing flooding conditions across the Gulf Coast, with forecasters warning of continued flash flood risk from Louisiana to Alabama.

Flooding threat still active

Though downgraded, the system has already dropped up to 20 inches of rain in parts of Texas and is tracking east with flash flood warnings in place.

Mobile area faces heaviest rain

The National Hurricane Center says the heaviest rainfall is expected around the Mobile area, posing direct risk to residents there.

Coastal hazards also present

Coastal areas in the storm's path face storm surge, high tides and gusty winds, according to forecasters tracking the system's movement.

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Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. National Hurricane Center

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Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. National Hurricane Center