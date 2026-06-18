Arthur weakens but still threatens flooding from Louisiana to Alabama

Hurricane season is officially underway and while the first named storm, Tropical Storm Arthur, has weakened since moving onshore along the Gulf Coast, forecasters say the flood threat is far from over. Arthur is now a low-pressure system, but still potent.

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It dumped up to 20 inches of rain in parts of Texas and triggered flooding there. Now, the system is tracking east, with forecasters warning of flash flooding from Louisiana to Alabama.

Threats the storm poses

The heaviest rain is expected around the Mobile area, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Residents in its path are preparing as forecasters keep an eye on how fast the storm is moving or whether it will park itself and drop loads of rain. If it does slow down or stall, some communities could see hours of torrential rainfall.

Parts of Georgia and the Florida Panhandle might also see impacts, while coastal areas face the risk of storm surge, high tides and gusty winds.

Arthur is the first storm in what is expected to be a mild hurricane season. In May, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted the season will only have three to six hurricanes and eight to 14 named tropical storms.

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