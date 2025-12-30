Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Artists cancel Kennedy Center shows as venue threatens lawsuit

Julia Marshall
Two New Year’s Eve performers have canceled their shows at the Kennedy Center following the performing arts venue’s recent renaming.
Image credit: Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

NYE performers cancel

Two performances scheduled for New Year’s Eve at the Kennedy Center have been canceled after the venue was renamed to include President Donald Trump.

Intensifying controversy

The cancellations follow a Christmas Eve jazz show cancellation and have intensified backlash tied to the name change.

Lawsuits

The center now says it plans to sue one performer, while Rep. Joyce Beatty is suing the administration and board over the renaming itself.

Two New Year’s Eve performers have canceled their shows at the Kennedy Center following the performing arts venue’s recent renaming to include President Donald Trump. A veteran jazz ensemble and a New York dance company pulled out of their scheduled performances, according to The New York Times

The cancellations add to mounting controversy and follow the cancellation of a longtime Christmas Eve jazz concert.

Renaming sparks artist backlash

Since the board voted to rename the venue the Trump-Kennedy Center, the decision has drawn both support and sharp criticism. The most visible reaction, however, has come from artists scheduled to perform there.

Jazz musician Chuck Redd canceled his annual Christmas Eve jazz concert, a fixture at the center for years. Now, he’s being joined by The Cookers, a jazz ensemble, and Doug Varone and Dancers, a New York dance company. Both were slated to perform on New Year’s Eve. 

Neither act explicitly cited the name change as the reason for their cancellation. However, the Cookers’ drummer told The Times the decision was “evidently” influenced by it.

In a statement, the band said, “Jazz was born from struggle and from a relentless insistence on freedom: freedom of thought, of expression, and of the full human voice.”

Doug Varone and Dancers also canceled two April performances that were meant to celebrate the company’s 40th anniversary. Varone told The Times the decision was “financially devastating but morally exhilarating.” He estimated the cancellations would cost the company about $40,000.

Kennedy Center threatens lawsuit

After Redd cancelled his Christmas Eve performance, the center’s board, led by Trump appointee Richard Grenell, announced plans to pursue a $1 million lawsuit.

In a letter obtained by The Times, Grenell accused Redd of withdrawing “explicitly in response to the Center’s recent renaming.” He called the move “classic intolerance” and “very costly” to a non-profit arts institution. “Regrettably, your action surrenders to the sad bullying tactics employed by certain elements on the left, who have sought to intimidate artists into boycotting performances at our national cultural center,” Grenell wrote.

According to the Associated Press, Redd canceled his show after seeing the name change on the Kennedy  Center website and then on the building. 

“This is your official notice that we will seek $1 million in damages from you for this political stunt,” Grenell wrote to Redd.

ABC News reports Grenell plans to file the lawsuit after the holidays.

The artist cancellations come as the renaming itself faces a legal challenge.

Earlier this month, Rep. Joyce Beatty, an ex officio trustee of the center, sued Trump and the board. She argued that the Kennedy Center’s name is established in federal law and can only be changed by Congress. 

Beatty also alleges the president reshaped the board ahead of the vote by replacing members with political allies. Her lawsuit asks the court to declare the board lacked authority to approve the name change. She also asked to restore the venue’s original name: The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
Jason K. Morrell contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The withdrawal of artists from the Kennedy Center after its renaming to include President Donald Trump highlights ongoing tensions over the intersection of politics and cultural institutions, raising questions about authority, legal procedures and artistic expression.

Renaming controversy

The decision to add President Donald Trump's name to the Kennedy Center has sparked legal and public disputes about the board's authority and the preservation of the arts institution's legacy.

Artist protests

Multiple performers have canceled scheduled events, with some citing moral or political objections to the name change, underscoring the role of artists in public debate and the potential consequences for cultural programming.

Legal and governance challenges

Lawsuits and questions about the board's authority demonstrate the complexity of institutional governance and the broader implications for congressional oversight of federally established cultural entities.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 57 media outlets

Context corner

The Kennedy Center was established by Congress as a memorial to President John F. Kennedy in 1964. The 2025 board's decision to add Trump’s name marks a major cultural and political shift in the institution's identity and role within American arts.

Oppo research

Kennedy Center President Richard Grenell has described the cancellations as a “political stunt” and accused the previous board of booking partisan artists. Some Republican lawmakers have defended adding Trump’s name as recognizing his contributions to the institution.

Policy impact

Disputes over cultural institution naming and control can affect programming, artist participation, and public perceptions, potentially influencing future federal and nonprofit arts policy in the US.

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame artists' cancellations as a principled "protest" against a "de facto takeover," emphasizing a "long history of clashing with musicians" and quoting calls for "freedom.
  • Media outlets in the center neutrally report "concerts canceled after addition of Trump's name," noting the Kennedy Center "fiercely criticized" a cancellation and the name's congressional establishment.
  • Media outlets on the right portray these as "abruptly" done, using "Trump-Kennedy Center" to heighten political tension while de-emphasizing artists' stated motivations.

Key points from the Left

  • The Cookers jazz supergroup canceled their New Year's Eve concerts at the Kennedy Center in protest of its renaming to the Trump-Kennedy Center, stating, "Jazz was born from struggle and from a relentless insistence on freedom."
  • The Kennedy Center's annual New Year's Eve concert has been canceled following a series of artist withdrawals in protest of the venue's new name and board control by Trump's allies.
  • Kennedy Center President Richard Grenell attributed the cancellations to the previous administration's leadership, claiming artists are unwilling to perform for everyone.
  • The rebranding of the Kennedy Center has caused a wave of high-profile withdrawals from artists including Doug Varone and Dancers.

Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, Doug Varone and Dancers canceled a planned April engagement at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington, D.C., and the Cookers' two New Year's Eve concerts were dropped.
  • Because the board replaced the bipartisan board in February, the Trump-appointed board voted earlier this month to rename the institution the Trump-Kennedy Center, prompting artist withdrawals.
  • Varone said Monday, "We can no longer permit ourselves nor ask our audiences to step inside this once great institution," while Chuck Redd canceled a Christmas Eve concert and Richard Grenell demanded $1 million from Redd; Varone said canceling will cost $40,000.
  • Kennedy family members and Democratic lawmakers criticized the renaming, legal observers say only Congress can rename the center, and artists including Issa Rae, Peter Wolf, and Lin-Manuel Miranda have withdrawn performances.
  • President Donald Trump has shown an unusual interest in the Kennedy Center's operations, touting marble arm rests, and last week became the first president to host the Kennedy Center Honors.

Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Other (sources without bias rating):

