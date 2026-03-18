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As critical deadline passes, Trump withholds endorsement in Texas runoff

Updated 
Devin Pavlou
President Donald Trump denied either candidate running in the Texas Republican primary runoff an endorsement.
Image credit: Richard Rodriguez/Brandon Bell/Getty Images
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Not a press release, a formal announcement or even a Truth Social post. President Donald Trump did not endorse either candidate seeking the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate in Texas before the deadline to remove candidates from the ballot. 

That leaves incumbent Sen. John Cornyn and state Attorney General Ken Paxton locked in a bitterly contested runoff race, one that could signal voters’ sentiment toward the current administration.

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Either candidate could suspend his campaign, and the president could still endorse a candidate. But Texas election officials can no longer remove a name from the ballot ahead of the May 26 runoff. 

The race has become more personal after Cornyn’s team put out an attack ad highlighting adultery allegations against Paxton.

Whoever wins will face off against Democratic state Rep. James Talarico. The race is one of the most anticipated in the 2026 midterms, with some analysts and polls suggesting Talarico could win it all. No Democrat has prevailed in a statewide election in Texas since 1994.

But even if Trump makes an endorsement and one Republican drops out, there’s no guarantee the remaining candidate would win the runoff. Earlier this year, Texas resident Kelly Hall thought he had dropped out of a Democratic primary for a state House seat. But his name remained on the ballot — and on primary election day, he was shocked to learn he had won the nomination by 3,000 votes.

No Trump endorsement

A day after the March 3 primaries, Trump said he would give his endorsement “soon,” adding that the candidate he didn’t endorse must drop out.

“I will be making my Endorsement soon, and will be asking the candidate that I don’t Endorse to immediately DROP OUT OF THE RACE!“ Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “Is that fair? We must win in November!!!”

Both candidates have tried to sway Trump’s decision since the primaries by doubling down on their support for the SAVE Act, an election bill that Trump wants the Senate to pass.

Cornyn, who won 42% of the vote in the March 3 primary but fell well short of the 50% needed to avoid a runoff, changed his longstanding position on the Senate filibuster. He now says the 60-vote threshold to overcome a filibuster standing in the way of the SAVE Act’s passage.

For his part, Paxton offered to drop out of the race — if the Senate passed the SAVE Act.

Outside groups are also trying to coax Trump into an endorsement. According to The New York Times, a political action committee supporting Paxton recently ran television ads in Florida, hoping to reach Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach. 

Cornyn, considered the more mainstream Republican between the two candidates, recently released an ad attacking Paxton over the extramarital affair he allegedly had that ended his marriage. The ad — created with artificial intelligence — shows an image of Paxton with two women, each with a black box labeled “mistress” covering her face.

Who is leading in the polls?

Recent polling shows Paxton leading Cornyn, but 13% of Republicans are still undecided. But they could be swayed by a presidential endorsement.

A poll by the University of Houston found that 55% of likely Republican voters would be more likely to support the same candidate as Trump.

A Texas Public Opinion Research poll found that Paxton had a nearly double-digit lead over Cornyn. However, that lead dropped to just 1% if Trump endorsed Cornyn. 

On the other side, Talarico is a fresh face for the Democratic Party, and many are hopeful that he could be the first Democrat elected to a Texas Senate seat in nearly 40 years. However, others are getting flashbacks to 2018, when Senate hopeful Beto O’Rourke lost to Sen. Ted Cruz by less than 3 percentage points.

But, according to a Newsweek report, the two most recent polls show Talarico with a one-point lead over both Republicans. 

That is well inside each poll’s margin of error. But it reflects a much stronger showing than O’Rourke had at this point in the 2018 race, when he trailed Cruz by 18 points.

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
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Why this story matters

Texas voters face a contested Republican Senate runoff between John Cornyn and Ken Paxton, with no Trump endorsement. At the same time, polling shows the Democratic candidate leading both in a race that could determine Senate control.

Runoff ballot is now final

Candidates can no longer be removed from the Texas runoff ballot, meaning voters will choose between Cornyn and Paxton regardless of any future endorsements or withdrawals.

Trump endorsement remains uncertain

President Trump has not endorsed either Republican candidate despite saying he would announce his choice soon and ask the other to drop out.

Democratic candidate shows competitive polling

State Rep. James Talarico leads both Republican candidates by 1% in recent polls, within the margin of error but stronger than previous Democratic performance in Texas.

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Do the math

Cornyn received 42% of votes in the March 3 primary while Paxton received 41%. The runoff election is scheduled for May 26 with early voting May 18-22. Candidates had until 5 p.m. local time Tuesday to withdraw.

Policy impact

The race has become tied to the SAVE America Act, which would require documentary proof of citizenship to vote. Paxton said he would consider dropping out if Senate Republicans eliminated the filibuster to pass the bill. Cornyn reversed his longstanding support for the filibuster to back the measure.

History lesson

Cornyn has held the Senate seat since 2002 and previously served as minority whip for Republicans in the Senate. Paxton has been state attorney general since 2015.

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Sources

  1. The New York TImes
  2. Newsweek
  3. Texas Tribune

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the story as evidence of GOP dysfunction and character questions — using language like "missed the deadline," "keeps Texas guessing," "painful primary," and "nasty" while foregrounding Paxton’s legal troubles as disqualifying.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right dramatize a combative, high-energy contest with words like "brawl," "heated," "Awaiting Trump endorsement," and "key," centering Trump as kingmaker and touting Paxton’s momentum.

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Media landscape

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92 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Texas' new 35th Congressional District runoff features state Rep. John Lujan and Carlos De La Cruz, with De La Cruz receiving President Trump's endorsement and making it to the runoff against Lujan following the GOP primary's May 26 date.
  • Sen. John Cornyn and Attorney General Ken Paxton both missed the withdrawal deadline for the Texas GOP Senate runoff, so both names remain on the May 26 ballot despite Trump's earlier pledge to endorse one and ask the other to quit.
  • Trump delayed endorsing a candidate in the Texas Senate runoff due to his focus on other issues, while Paxton tied his potential withdrawal to the progress of the SAVE America Act, keeping him in the race.

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Key points from the Center

  • With a 5 p.m. Deadline now passed, Sen. John Cornyn and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton remain in the GOP Senate contest after no endorsement from President Donald Trump.
  • Cornyn led Paxton by 1% in the March 3 primary, producing an uncertain result that forces a runoff, with early voting starting May 18 and the runoff on May 26.
  • Cornyn's campaign told CBS Austin it is confident, saying "Senator Cornyn overperformed all expectations by winning the primary after Ken Paxton spent two weeks predicting he would win without a runoff."
  • Josh Blank, research director for the Texas Politics Project, said the race is at a pause as both candidates await Trump's decision, and experts describe the runoff as unpredictable.
  • At the March 3, 2026 primary, sharp exchanges highlighted the contentious race, with lawmakers debating the bill amid campaign tensions, as Trump’s endorsement remains undecided.

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Key points from the Right

  • Texas Sen. John Cornyn and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton remain on the Texas GOP runoff ballot after the withdrawal deadline passed without President Donald Trump's endorsement or any candidate dropping out.
  • Cornyn led Paxton by 1% in the March 3 primary, but the runoff election remains unpredictable due to negative views among Republican voters and ongoing sharp attacks between the candidates.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. The New York TImes
  2. Newsweek
  3. Texas Tribune

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