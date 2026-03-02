As Iran assault continues, Congress to vote on reining in Trump’s war powers

The battle for control over U.S. military operations moves this week to the halls of Congress. Lawmakers in both chambers are set to vote on bipartisan war-powers resolutions aimed at reining in President Donald Trump’s authority to conduct further strikes in Iran.

The push comes after Trump unilaterally ordered air strikes without congressional approval — even though the Constitution gives Congress the exclusive power to declare war and authorize military force.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

The air assault by U.S. and Israeli forces continued Monday, and retaliatory strikes by Iran have killed four U.S. service members and injured others.

CENTCOM Update



TAMPA, Fla. – As of 7:30 am ET, March 2, four U.S. service members have been killed in action. The fourth service member, who was seriously wounded during Iran’s initial attacks, eventually succumbed to their injuries.



Major combat operations continue and our… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 2, 2026

Supporters of the war-powers proposals argue that lawmakers should vote before U.S. forces become more deeply involved in a Mideast conflict. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., told NPR the issue is urgent because U.S. troops’ lives are at risk.

Other lawmakers counter that votes now may not change the conflict, since strikes have already begun. NPR reported that Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., called Kaine’s measure an “empty gesture.”

What the resolutions would do

If enacted, the measures would restrict further U.S. military action in Iran without specific congressional approval under the 1973 War Powers Resolution. Kaine said he expects a Senate vote Tuesday, while Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Thomas Massie, R-Ky., are preparing for a vote in the House on their resolution as soon as Thursday, according to Semafor.

Administration officials, including the CIA director, the defense secretary and the secretary of state, are expected to brief all lawmakers on Tuesday.

Support and opposition

Backers acknowledge the resolutions face long odds. Kaine told reporters he does not have the two-thirds majority needed to override a presidential veto. However, he said it’s important to put members on the record and repeated votes can pressure a president to change behavior. NPR reports it is unclear whether there is enough support for initial passage, let alone to override a Trump veto.

The Hill reports Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is a cosponsor and said Saturday he opposes another presidentially declared war, while Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, signaled they want fuller congressional engagement and detailed briefings. Republican leaders are largely expected to oppose the effort, NPR reports, citing Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., who predicts broad GOP support for Trump’s actions.

Start your day with fact-based news. Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe Anytime. Daily Newsletter

This week’s votes mark the latest effort by lawmakers to check Trump’s military authority. Congress has repeatedly struggled to pass binding restrictions on unauthorized military action.

In January, a resolution addressing operations in Venezuela died on the Senate floor shortly after the capture of the country’s president, Nicolás Maduro. That followed a similar defeat last June, when the Senate rejected a measure aimed at limiting conflict with Iran following U.S. strikes on Tehran’s nuclear infrastructure.