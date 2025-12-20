As layoff anxiety mounts, more turn to TikTok for advice in the workplace

TikTok isn’t just dance and lip-syncing videos. Scores of people are using it to keep up on current events, for product reviews and for advice — including on what to do in the workplace.

Careerminds found that nearly half of Gen Z surveyed (48%) rely on the social media platform for workplace survival tips, as opposed to going to their bosses. The finding, Careerminds said, signals “a breakdown in trust.”

Among millennials, that number was about 36%. It was just 4% for Boomers and 12% for Gen Xers.

But overall, 25% of the 1,000 full-time U.S. employees surveyed by Careerminds looked to TikTok for answers to workplace questions.

“The results demonstrate a clear crisis in workplace communication: as layoff anxiety reaches new highs, employees are increasingly relying on unvetted social media advice rather than their employers for career direction,” Careerminds said. “While some viral tips may be harmless, others fuel unhealthy overwork, create visibility pressure, or backfire professionally. When employees turn to influencers instead of leadership for workplace guidance, it reveals a fundamental gap in organizational trust and communication.”

Concerns over layoffs led almost half of those surveyed to look for another job “just in case,” while more than one-third took on extra assignments at work to appear indispensable.

About 33% said they avoided taking paid time off or sick days, 17% increased their visibility to leadership and 15% delayed asking about raises or promotions.

To prepare for what they worry could be potential job loss, 29% of survey takers cut their personal spending as well.

Data recently published by consulting firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas shows job cuts surpassed 1 million this year, making for the highest level of layoffs in the U.S. since the COVID-19 pandemic. Seasonal hiring is also down 35% from last year.

Industries most affected were telecommunications, technology, food, services, retail, non-profits, media and news. Among the top reasons for the layoffs were corporate restructuring, companies’ adoption of artificial intelligence, economic and market conditions and new tariffs.

Workers across the U.S. are bracing for instability, even if their companies aren’t explicitly talking about layoffs,” Raymond Lee, the president of Careerminds, noted in a statement.

“When employees turn to TikTok for corporate survival hacks, it’s a sign that trust in workplace communication has eroded,” Lee said. “Companies need to address this anxiety before it leads to burnout, turnover, or harmful workplace habits.”