As probes of Democrats continue, DOJ apparently dropping investigation of GOP’s Andy Ogles

Julia Marshall
The Justice Department appears to be abandoning an investigation into Rep. Andy Ogles, a Tennessee Republican and Trump supporter.
Image credit: Heather Diehl/Getty Images
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The Justice Department appears to be abandoning an investigation into Rep. Andy Ogles, a Tennessee Republican who is one of President Donald Trump’s biggest supporters in the House.

The inquiry involving Ogles’ campaign finances began in 2024 under the Biden administration. The Justice Department agreed this week to return Ogles’ personal phone, which the FBI seized two years ago.

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The investigation concerned campaign finance questions that arose when Ogles reported making a $320,000 loan to his campaign committee during his first run for Congress in 2022. WTVF-TV of Nashville reported that Ogles lacked the financial resources to make such a significant loan. 

Ogles later amended a campaign finance filing to show he only loaned $20,000. 

When the discrepancy emerged, he told news outlets that he had originally intended to lend the full $320,000, but the pledge was mistakenly included in his campaign reports. 

In August, 2024, the FBI confiscated his phone to further investigate his finances. However, it agreed not to review material from it or his personal email while he fought to challenge the seizure in court. His challenge was still pending when the government announced it was returning his device.

Ogles’ lawyer, Alex Little, applauded the Justice Department’s decision.

“There’s a hard constitutional line around investigations of sitting members of Congress, and this case shows why that line exists,” Little said in a statement to WTVF. 

Ogles remains under investigation by the House Ethics Committee. In a report, the committee quoted Ogles’ campaign treasurer as saying the congressman may have overstated the amount of the loan to give the impression he would be able to “buy the primary.”

Ogles is a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus and has drawn criticism for some of his rhetoric. In March, he called for a ban on immigration from countries with large Muslim populations. “Muslims don’t belong in American society,” he said at the time.

DOJ continues other pursuits

While the Justice Department signaled an end to its Ogles investigation, it has launched numerous probes into politicians, many of whom Trump sees as adversaries.

On Wednesday, for instance, the FBI raided the district office of Virginia state Sen. L. Louise Lucas in Portsmouth, Virginia. She was a leader of the state’s recent congressional redistricting initiative, an effort that proved successful in April when voters approved a constitutional amendment authorizing a new congressional map. 

Since Trump’s return to office, the department has also targeted former FBI Director James Comey, Democratic New York state Attorney General Letitia James, Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and others.

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to SAN, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

The Justice Department's decision to return a seized phone signals the end of a federal campaign finance investigation into a sitting congressman, while the department pursues separate probes into Trump political opponents.

Federal probe effectively closed

The DOJ agreed to return Rep. Ogles' phone and drop its review of his finances, ending a federal investigation that began in 2024 over a reported $300,000 discrepancy in campaign loan filings.

Ethics inquiry still active

The House Ethics Committee's separate investigation into Ogles continues, with the committee citing his own campaign treasurer's account that the loan amount may have been overstated.

DOJ targeting pattern described

The article describes the DOJ as having launched probes into multiple figures Trump views as adversaries, while closing a case involving one of his congressional allies.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. News Channel 5
  2. The Associated Press

Sources

  1. News Channel 5
  2. The Associated Press