As the Knicks win long-awaited title, New York gets rowdy

The New York Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to take home their first title in 53 years. Police brace for everything from rowdy celebrations to riots, and they got a little bit of everything.
Tens of thousands of people poured out onto Broadway and into Times Square after the Knicks completed a 19-point comeback. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani even got in on the fun, joining celebrations at a bar in Manhattan’s West Village.
While the earlier celebrations were more like a big street party, festivities evolved into isolated incidents of violence.
Throughout the night, people climbed onto light posts, passenger cars and police vehicles, smashing some of the cars’ windshields.
NYPD SUV gets smashed in during Knicks' NBA championship celebration pic.twitter.com/Q0UIHeg5Yo— New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 14, 2026
It culminated with a shooting in Times Square around 2 a.m. that left at least one person, a 17-year-old, shot in the foot. Police officers had to take the teen to the hospital after an ambulance couldn’t get through the crowds. At least four other people were stabbed or slashed throughout the evening.
Celebrants also damaged at least five school buses, setting at least one on fire, outside the New York Port Authority, 10 blocks north of Madison Square Garden. Those school buses were lined up to take fans to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for World Cup games.
At least 10 New York Police Department officers were injured throughout the night, according to ABC7 New York.
In all, police arrested 63 people Saturday night into Sunday morning during the game and the following championship celebrations. Charges ranged from an assault on a police officer, criminal possession of a gun, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration.
In a straightforward post on X, Mamdani announced the city will honor the team Thursday.
Parade. Thursday. Manhattan.— Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) June 14, 2026
Thursday’s festivities will include traditional New York championship honors: a ticker tape parade through the Canyon of Champions and a ceremony at City Hall.
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