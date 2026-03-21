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Trump says ICE agents will deploy to airports Monday

Lea Mercado
Airport delays drag on as TSA misses paychecks. Meanwhile, Trump threatens to expand ICE's role into security, and Musk offers to fund salaries.
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Saturday marks the 36th day since funding for the Department of Homeland Security has lapsed. Major travel delays have hit airports across the country as Transportation Security Administration agents grapple with pay shortages, prompting mass callouts. To alleviate the shortages, President Donald Trump and Elon Musk have taken to social media to offer two potential solutions.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that if lawmakers don’t reach an agreement to fund DHS, he will deploy Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to airports to bolster security and conduct immigration enforcement operations.

It’s important to note that ICE already operates at airports in some limited roles, but not in passenger screening. The president’s proposal would move agents into TSA-style security positions.

In another post hours later, Trump said that he will “move” ICE agents on Monday, telling them to “GET READY!”

“If the Democrats do not allow for Just and Proper Security at our Airports, and elsewhere throughout our Country, ICE will do the job far better than ever done before,” Trump wrote. “The Fascist Democrats will never protect America, but the Republicans will.”

Musk offers to fund TSA salaries

X owner Elon Musk posted to his platform with his own idea: paying TSA personnel himself.

“I would like to offer to pay the salaries of TSA personnel during this funding impasse that is negatively affecting the lives of so many Americans at airports throughout the country,” he said on X.

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Travel delays came to a head this past week, as airports saw peak travel during spring break. Some airports reported security lines reaching a wait of over 3 hours.

Funding lapse

DHS funding expired Feb. 13 when lawmakers hit an impasse over immigration enforcement policies after the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, two civilians shot and killed by ICE agents in Minnesota. Democrats are continuing to advocate for new restrictions on the agency; however, Republicans contend that the necessary changes have already been made.

Given that TSA workers are essential, they must work without pay until lawmakers reach an agreement. On Feb. 28, TSA personnel received a partial paycheck. On March 14, they missed their first full paycheck.

Lea Mercado
Lea Mercado
Lea Mercado is the digital production manager at Straight Arrow News. With a background in journalism and a passion for storytelling, she works at the intersection of media, technology, and product.
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Certified balanced reporting

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Sources

  1. Shutdown Clock
  2. President Donald Trump via Truth Social
  3. Elon Musk via X
  4. Transportation Security Administration via X

Sources

  1. Shutdown Clock
  2. President Donald Trump via Truth Social
  3. Elon Musk via X
  4. Transportation Security Administration via X

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