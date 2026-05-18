At least 1 dead after shooting at San Diego mosque

Updated 
Devin Pavlou
At least one person was dead after a shooting at a San Diego mosque. Police say they've "neutralized" the threat.
Image credit: Gregory Bull/ AP Photo

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At least one person is reportedly dead after a shooting at a mosque in San Diego Monday afternoon. 

The New York Times quoted a mosque official who said a guard was killed in the shooting. It was not immediately clear whether there were other deaths or injuries.

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The San Diego Police Department said that “the threat at the Islamic center has been neutralized” but did not give details about that threat. The local NBC News affiliate said authorities said police killed two suspects. Police are expected to release more details to the media later. 

Videos from the scene showed dozens of police vehicles around the Islamic Center of San Diego, the largest mosque in San Diego County. 

Police placed a K-8 school connected to the mosque under a shelter-in-place order and footage showed some students evacuating the building with police. In a video posted to Facebook, an imam of the mosque said all students and teachers of the school are safe but did say there are casualties from the shooting. It was unclear if he was referring to the death of the guard or not. 

Law enforcement officials said the scene was “still active but contained.” 

A neighbor told the local CBS affiliate that he heard as many as 30 shots and called 911.

Response to the shooting

The Council on American-Islamic Relations condemned the attack, calling it a “horrifying act of violence” that no one should have to go through, especially at their place of worship.

“No one should ever fear for their safety while attending prayers or studying at an elementary school,” the group wrote on X. “We are working to learn more about this incident and we encourage everyone to keep this community in your prayers.”

FBI Director Kash Patel said that the FBI is aware of the shooting and assisting local authorities.

This is a developing story and more details will be added.

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Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
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Sources

  1. The New York Times

Sources

  1. The New York Times