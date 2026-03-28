Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

At least 12 US service members injured in attack on Saudi Arabian air base: Reports

Cassandra Buchman
At least 12 U.S. service members were wounded Friday during an attack on Saudi Arabia's Prince Sultan Air Base, multiple news sources are reporting.
Image credit: AP Photo/Vahid Salemi
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Full story

At least 12 U.S. service members were wounded Friday during an attack on Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan Air Base, multiple news sources are reporting.

Media outlets previously said 10 service members were injured.

The New York Times, which called the attack “one of the most serious breaches of American air defenses in the course of the monthlong war with Iran,” wrote that two C-135 aerial refueling planes also suffered “significant damage.”

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Iran has been bombing U.S. bases in the Middle East amid the war, which started on Feb. 28 with joint U.S. and Israeli strikes. Since then, almost 300 American troops were injured. Of these, 225 have traumatic brain injuries because of missile blasts, according to U.S. Central Command.

Thirteen American service members were killed.

Nearly 1,500 Iranian civilians have died, among them 175 students and staff who died in a strike on a girls school, which an ongoing investigation determined the U.S. is responsible for.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry says more than 1,110 people have been killed in the country, while more than 50 have died in Gulf countries and 16 perished in Iranian attacks on Israel.

In the war’s first three weeks, battle damage and replacement costs have amounted to about $1.4 billion to $2.9 billion, The Wall Street Journal wrote, citing Elaine McCusker, a former Pentagon budget official who has been tracking the conflict’s cost for the American Enterprise Institute.

While the United States offered a 15-point proposal for a ceasefire to Iran, the latter country rejected it. Iran, under the United States’ ceasefire plan, would need to end its nuclear program; stop supporting proxy militias in the Middle East and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The strait’s closure has led oil and gas prices to skyrocket, with the former hitting above $100 multiple times in the last few weeks.

President Donald Trump previously threatened to strike Iran’s power plants, though he’s postponed these plans, with the latest deadline now Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET.

Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
Tags: , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

U.S. military personnel stationed at bases in the Middle East now face documented risk of injury or death from Iranian missile and drone attacks, with over 300 troops wounded and 13 killed since late February, affecting families of deployed service members and raising questions about force protection measures.

Direct risk to US troops

At least 12 service members were wounded in a March 27 attack on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, adding to over 300 total injuries since the conflict began, with military refueling aircraft also damaged.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 167 media outlets

Debunking

Iran has denied that negotiations are taking place with the U.S., despite President Donald Trump's claims that talks are going "very well." Iranian officials publicly rejected the 15-point U.S. proposal and presented their own five-point counterproposal.

Diverging views

Sources on the left emphasized the attack as "one of the most serious breaches of American air defenses" during the war and highlighted civilian casualties in Iran and Lebanon. Outlets on the right focused on Trump's statements that Iran has been "obliterated" and is "begging to make a deal," with less emphasis on the severity of the defensive breach.

Do the math

The attack involved at least one Iranian missile and multiple drones. At least two KC-135 refueling aircraft suffered significant damage. The Strait of Hormuz normally handles a fifth of the world's oil shipments and nearly a third of the world's fertilizer trade. U.S. gas prices are approaching $4 per gallon.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. The Wall Street Journal
  3. NPR

Bias comparison

  • Left-Leaning coverage emphasizes strategic costs—calling the strike a "setback" and "escalation," highlighting a U.S. 15‑point "ceasefire" offer and critiquing mixed policy—portraying strains on air defenses and risk to personnel.
  • Right-Leaning coverage foregrounds patriotic harm—phrases like "Ten Americans," "U.S. Soldiers," "wounded," and "missile" and "drone"—using dramatized counts and leaders' "boasted" rhetoric to justify a security posture.
  • Pivotal divides include attribution certainty, cumulative casualty tallies, and diplomatic gestures; center outlets de-emphasize critique and stress developing facts and uncertainty.
  • All sides agree an attack occurred, 10+ wounded and aircraft damaged, revealing a hawkish-security versus diplomatic-prudence split.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets on the left to provide a bias comparison.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets on the right to provide a bias comparison.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

167 total sources

Key points from the Left

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. The Wall Street Journal
  3. NPR

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.