At least 12 US service members injured in attack on Saudi Arabian air base: Reports

At least 12 U.S. service members were wounded Friday during an attack on Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan Air Base, multiple news sources are reporting.

Media outlets previously said 10 service members were injured.

The New York Times, which called the attack “one of the most serious breaches of American air defenses in the course of the monthlong war with Iran,” wrote that two C-135 aerial refueling planes also suffered “significant damage.”

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

Iran has been bombing U.S. bases in the Middle East amid the war, which started on Feb. 28 with joint U.S. and Israeli strikes. Since then, almost 300 American troops were injured. Of these, 225 have traumatic brain injuries because of missile blasts, according to U.S. Central Command.

Thirteen American service members were killed.

Nearly 1,500 Iranian civilians have died, among them 175 students and staff who died in a strike on a girls school, which an ongoing investigation determined the U.S. is responsible for.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry says more than 1,110 people have been killed in the country, while more than 50 have died in Gulf countries and 16 perished in Iranian attacks on Israel.

In the war’s first three weeks, battle damage and replacement costs have amounted to about $1.4 billion to $2.9 billion, The Wall Street Journal wrote, citing Elaine McCusker, a former Pentagon budget official who has been tracking the conflict’s cost for the American Enterprise Institute.

Start your day with fact-based news. Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe Anytime. Daily Newsletter

While the United States offered a 15-point proposal for a ceasefire to Iran, the latter country rejected it. Iran, under the United States’ ceasefire plan, would need to end its nuclear program; stop supporting proxy militias in the Middle East and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The strait’s closure has led oil and gas prices to skyrocket, with the former hitting above $100 multiple times in the last few weeks.

President Donald Trump previously threatened to strike Iran’s power plants, though he’s postponed these plans, with the latest deadline now Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET.



