At least 13 injured after car strikes crowd at Louisiana Lao New Year celebration

Diane Duenez
At least 13 people are injured after a car struck multiple people at a Lao New Year celebration in Louisiana. Acadian Ambulance reported the incident happened around 2:30 pm on Saturday in New Iberia.
Image credit: Jeremy Hogan/Getty Images
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At least 13 people are injured after a car struck multiple people at a Lao New Year celebration in Louisiana. Acadian Ambulance reported the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in New Iberia.

The driver is now in custody. Louisiana State Police said 57-year-old Todd Landry of Jeanerette was arrested following an investigation.

Landry showed signs of impairment, police said, and ultimately submitted a breath sample indicating a BAC of 0.137g.

Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill shared she will be following up with responding law enforcement to offer support.

Festival organizers canceled Saturday’s concert out of security concerns. Sunday’s is still questionable.

“As of now, and if security resources are restored for tomorrow (Sunday) we will reopen only the religious services of the festival, and vendors will stay open,” the post read.

Gov. Jeff Landry posted on social media that he’s praying for those affected.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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