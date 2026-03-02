Unbiased. Straight Facts.
At least 22 killed in Pakistan amid protests over US, Israel’s attack on Iran

Cassandra Buchman
At least 22 people were killed in Pakistan Sunday, and 120 injured, as protests broke out over the U.S. and Israel's strikes on Iran from the day before, which killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Image credit: AP Photo/M.A. Sheikh
At least 22 people were killed in Pakistan Sunday as protests broke out over the U.S. and Israel’s strikes on Iran from the day before, in which the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was assassinated. More than 120 were injured in clashes between protestors and security forces, The Associated Press wrote.

The U.S. Embassy Islamabad said early Sunday morning it was monitoring reports of the protests at the U.S. Consulates General in Karachi and Lahore, as well as the U.S. Embassy Islamabad and Consulate General in Peshawar.

“We advise U.S. citizens in Pakistan to monitor local news and observe good personal security practices, including being aware of your surroundings, avoiding large crowds and ensuring your STEP registration is up to date,” the Embassy wrote.

Summaiya Syed Tariq, a police surgeon at the city’s main government hospital, told The New York Times at least ten people died in Karachi. Demonstrations in Gilgit-Baltistan left at least 10 dead, and two died in Islamabad, The Guardian reported.

Police fired tear gas and swung batons as hundreds of protestors attempted to march to the U.S. Embassy, The Associated Press wrote. Law enforcement used tear gas and batons to clear thousands of people approaching the U.S. Consulate to hold a rally and decry Khamenei’s killing.

Another, peaceful rally was held in Multan, the AP said.

One of the protestors in Karachi told The New York Times that “when Iran is attacked, we feel our faith, our identity and our very existence are being targeted.”

Pakistan shares its border, 560 miles long, with Iran. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pakistan in a statement Saturday condemned the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, saying that they will “undermine the peace and stability of the entire region, with far-reaching consequences.”

It also criticized Iran’s retaliatory attacks on Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

“These unprovoked attacks constitute blatant violations of the sovereignty of the brotherly Gulf states,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry said. One Pakistani national in the UAE died during these attacks, the ministry added.

Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
Why this story matters

Those in Pakistan face security risks as protests over strikes on Iran break out. At least 22 people were killed and 120 injured, according to media reports.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 31 media outlets

Diverging views

Left-leaning sources emphasize the protesters' perspective and religious motivations, with detailed quotes from demonstrators. Center sources provide more neutral factual reporting. Right-leaning sources focus on the violence and security response.

Global impact

According to the New York Times, Adam Weinstein of the Quincy Institute stated the events mark the most serious strain in U.S.-Pakistan relations since the 2011 raid that killed Osama bin Laden. Officials in Pakistan and Afghanistan warned further instability could disrupt cross-border trade and threaten remittances from Gulf and Iran-based workers.

Policy impact

The U.S. Embassy advised American citizens in Pakistan to monitor local news, stay aware of their surroundings, avoid large crowds and keep their travel registration with the U.S. government up to date. Pakistan deployed additional security around all U.S. diplomatic facilities.

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. US Embassy Islamabad via X
  3. The New York Times
  4. The Guardian

