At least 22 killed in Pakistan amid protests over US, Israel’s attack on Iran

At least 22 people were killed in Pakistan Sunday as protests broke out over the U.S. and Israel’s strikes on Iran from the day before, in which the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was assassinated. More than 120 were injured in clashes between protestors and security forces, The Associated Press wrote.

The U.S. Embassy Islamabad said early Sunday morning it was monitoring reports of the protests at the U.S. Consulates General in Karachi and Lahore, as well as the U.S. Embassy Islamabad and Consulate General in Peshawar.

“We advise U.S. citizens in Pakistan to monitor local news and observe good personal security practices, including being aware of your surroundings, avoiding large crowds and ensuring your STEP registration is up to date,” the Embassy wrote.

Summaiya Syed Tariq, a police surgeon at the city’s main government hospital, told The New York Times at least ten people died in Karachi. Demonstrations in Gilgit-Baltistan left at least 10 dead, and two died in Islamabad, The Guardian reported.

Police fired tear gas and swung batons as hundreds of protestors attempted to march to the U.S. Embassy, The Associated Press wrote. Law enforcement used tear gas and batons to clear thousands of people approaching the U.S. Consulate to hold a rally and decry Khamenei’s killing.

Another, peaceful rally was held in Multan, the AP said.

One of the protestors in Karachi told The New York Times that “when Iran is attacked, we feel our faith, our identity and our very existence are being targeted.”

Pakistan shares its border, 560 miles long, with Iran. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pakistan in a statement Saturday condemned the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, saying that they will “undermine the peace and stability of the entire region, with far-reaching consequences.”

It also criticized Iran’s retaliatory attacks on Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

“These unprovoked attacks constitute blatant violations of the sovereignty of the brotherly Gulf states,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry said. One Pakistani national in the UAE died during these attacks, the ministry added.