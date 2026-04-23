1 dead, multiple injured in gunfight at Louisiana mall

One person is dead and 10 others are injured after a gunfight at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge on Thursday afternoon.

The Advocate, a local newspaper, reported that police began receiving reports of a shooting at 2 p.m. CT. The newspaper cited sources who said emergency services took at least 10 people to the hospital, two of whom were in critical condition. Police later announced that one person succumbed to their injuries. They did not confirm whether the recently deceased was among those in critical condition.

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Police said the shooting happened on the mall’s second floor near the food court. The Baton Rouge Police Department believes two groups got into an argument before they opened fire on each other. Baton Rouge Police Chief Thomas Morse said that officers arrested five people they say are connected with the shooting.

“We don’t know the condition of all of the victims. If there are at least a few in trauma or going through surgery,” Morse told local media. “Right now there is no known threat to the public. As we start developing suspects we will do everything we can. This does not appear to be a random act of violence.”

One witness, Raleigh Robertson, who spoke to The Advocate, said she was on the first floor just before 1:30 p.m. before she heard the shots. Robertson said the gunfire went on for about 40 seconds and she believed there were at least two or three different weapons fired.

She told the outlet that she ran to her car parked in the second-floor parking lot when she saw dozens of shoppers rush out of stores to get to safety.

“You can see everyone and their mama running out the store,” Robertson said.

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