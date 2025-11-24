Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

At least he didn’t sing ‘Jailhouse Rock’. Judge made to resign after Elvis imitation

Devin Pavlou
A Missouri commission is forcing a judge who would dress as Elvis in court to resign following complaints.
Image credit: St. Charles County Circuit Court/Missouri.gov

Summary

Judge or ‘the King?’

According to court documents, Missouri Judge Matthew Thornhill dressed as Elvis Presley and played music during court proceedings on multiple occasions.

Improper courtroom behavior

The documents state that Thornhill referred to his political affiliation and expressed preferences for election candidates during court.

Expressing regret

Thornhill said he recognized his behavior “could affect the integrity and solemnity of the proceedings.”

Full story

A Missouri judge has been forced to step down after presiding over his courtroom in an Elvis Presley costume. The judge struck a deal to avoid a disciplinary hearing. 

In court documents, Missouri’s judicial disciplinary board said Circuit Judge Matthew Thornhill of suburban St. Louis dressed up as Presley on several occasions and played music during court proceedings. The documents included several photos of Thornhill dressed as Elvis in court.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Thornhill, a former prosecutor who was first elected as a judge in 2006, expressed regret for his actions in a letter to the Missouri Supreme Court.

“It was my intention … to add levity at times when I thought it would help relax litigants,” he said. “I now recognize that this could affect the integrity and solemnity of the proceedings.”

Missouri courts

What do court documents allege?

Besides dressing as Elvis, court documents also highlight other actions by Thornhill that negatively impacted the court’s “order and decorum.” 

He reportedly referred to Elvis’ birthday and death during court, even though it wasn’t pertinent to the conversation. Court documents also say he cited his political affiliation and identified his favored candidates while his court was in session. Records showed that he once asked a person appearing in court if a labor union had “warmed up to Thornhill for judge.” 

He later said those comments were a mistake, even though he made them during an informal conversation. 

“Never did they impact a decision,” Thornhill said. “However, this was a mistake and a

failure on my part to maintain proper order and decorum.”

Thornhill had also faced criticism for offering a character letter during an adoption case. The judicial disciplinary board, the Missouri Commission on Retirement, Removal and Discipline of Judges, described this as an abuse of power. Thornhill agreed, saying it was “a mistake and improper.”

What’s next for Thornhill?

Under the agreement with the disciplinary board, Thornhill will be suspended from the bench for six months without pay. After the suspension, he will serve for 18 more months before resigning from the St. Charles County Circuit Court.

“I can assure you that I will do my very best in the future to serve the people of the State of Missouri with honor and dignity,” Thornhill wrote to the state Supreme Court.

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
Alan Judd contributed to this report.
Tags: , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Judicial conduct and courtroom decorum are highlighted as a judge faces disciplinary action after appearing in costume and making inappropriate comments during proceedings, raising questions about professionalism within the legal system.

Judicial conduct

Judge Matthew Thornhill’s actions prompted scrutiny from the disciplinary board, illustrating the importance of appropriate behavior and the standards expected of judicial officials.

Courtroom decorum

Maintaining order and respect is central to the integrity of court proceedings, and disruptions or informalities can undermine public trust in the judicial process.

Abuse of authority

Allegations regarding Thornhill’s comments on political affiliations and offering a character letter in an adoption case point to concerns over the appropriate use of judicial power.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 53 media outlets

Community reaction

Some local attorneys expressed amusement at the Elvis-themed behavior, but there has also been concern in legal circles and the judiciary about the importance of courtroom decorum and public trust in judicial impartiality.

History lesson

Unconventional courtroom behavior by judges has led to discipline in the past, reflecting long-standing norms in the judiciary about impartiality and upholding courtroom decorum.

Oppo research

Opponents argue that Thornhill's actions jeopardized public confidence in the legal process, particularly noting his political comments as breaches of ethics and judicial neutrality.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Missouri courts
  2. CBS News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the judge's departure as "loses job over too many Elvis references" or "Halloween showmanship," sometimes noting his Republican affiliation and de-emphasizing disciplinary deal specifics.
  • Media outlets in the center maintain a neutral tone, focusing on "disciplined" for "multiple violations of judicial ethics," and uniquely highlight his political campaign discussions in court.
  • Media outlets on the right employ punitive terms like "sacked" and "antics," emphasizing "integrity concerns" and an "obsession" that violated "order and decorum," often using sensationalist phrases like "He’s left the building!"

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

53 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Matthew Thornhill, a St. Charles County judge, resigned after disciplinary actions for misconduct, including dressing as Elvis Presley in court and playing his music.
  • Thornhill agreed to a six-month unpaid suspension followed by 18 months before retiring.
  • He admitted to the allegations, stating that he intended to add levity to proceedings, but recognized it could affect the courtroom's integrity.
  • Thornhill has served nearly 20 years on the bench and was the longest-serving circuit judge in St. Charles County, Missouri.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • A judge in the U.S. resigned after being disciplined for wearing an Elvis wig in court and playing Elvis music while presiding over cases.
  • The judge sometimes referenced Elvis lyrics or offered litigants options on how they wanted to be sworn in, including with Elvis music.
  • The commission found the judge's Elvis antics violated rules requiring judges to maintain decorum and promote confidence in the judiciary.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • A Missouri judge resigned after a disciplinary committee found he repeatedly wore an Elvis wig and made irrelevant Elvis references during court proceedings.
  • Judge Matthew Thornhill’s actions, including playing Elvis music during swearing-in, violated courtroom decorum according to the Missouri Commission on Retirement, Removal and Discipline.
  • Thornhill also engaged in prohibited political activity, discussing his "preferred candidates" in court, as per FOX 2 Now.
  • He will face a six-month unpaid suspension followed by a nonrevocable resignation, barring him from future judicial offices in Missouri.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. Missouri courts
  2. CBS News

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.