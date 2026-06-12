Suspect dead after active shooting incident kills one, injures 10 in Texas

Officials say a suspect is dead following a deadly shooting incident in Midland, Texas, on Friday that left one dead and at least 10 injured.

Officers with the City of Midland say they responded to the incident in the 4600 block of West Wall Street on Friday.

“Officers heard gunfire coming from the building and worked quickly to secure and clear the area,” the city wrote on Facebook. “Armored units were deployed, and partner agencies assisted in the response. Efforts to bring the standoff with the shooter to a safe resolution are ongoing.”

The gunman had barricaded themself inside a building and was in a standoff with police. But in an update around 12:35 p.m. ET, officials posted that the suspect was dead.

Additional details remain limited, but in a news conference, Midland Mayor Lori Blong confirmed the number of victims.

“Our thoughts and prayers are absolutely with the victims, and with their families,” Blong said.

Officials say the incident is believed to have started in southeast Midland and progressed across south Midland. They’re asking locals to avoid the area, as the investigation continues.