At least six dead after earthquake hits Peru’s Andes Mountains

Ally Heath
Search and rescue crews continue to search for survivors after two earthquakes — magnitude 5.1 and 3.7 — hit Peru's Andes region in quick succession Saturday night. At least six people are confirmed dead, and 21 others are injured, according to a report from Reuters.
Image credit: REUTERS/Yershon Vilca
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Search and rescue crews continue to search for survivors after two earthquakes — magnitude 5.1 and 3.7 — hit Peru’s Andes region in quick succession Saturday night. At least six people are confirmed dead, and 21 others are injured, according to a report from Reuters.

Officials said they are not sure how many additional people could still be trapped beneath the rubble.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the Straight Arrow app today to get the stories that matter free from manipulation, bias or agenda.™

Point phone camera here

The earthquake damaged two hospitals in the region, as well as historic sites, including the Cani Cruz stone cross and the Santiago de León convent.

Officials from Peru’s National Civil Defense Institute told local media the quakes destroyed nearly 48 homes and damaged more than 15 others. Those officials also said the style of building construction in the area — which primarily relies on rustic adobe materials — “has contributed to the greater impact and damage.”

An initial report from the European Seismological Center indicated the initial shock was a magnitude 5.6 quake, and the U.S. Geological Survey called it a magnitude 5.5 quake with a very shallow depth — 10 kilometers, or about six miles, below the surface.

Peru is located along the “Ring of Fire,” an area around the Pacific Ocean home to more than 80% of the world’s seismic activity.

Round out your reading

Ally Heath
Ally Heath
Ally Heath is a senior digital producer for Straight Arrow based in Utah. She covers the West, including the region's water crisis.
Tags: ,

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

A deadly earthquake struck Peru's central Andes region Saturday night, killing at least six people, injuring more than 20 and displacing roughly 300 residents, with search and rescue operations still underway and the total number of missing unknown.

Adobe construction worsened damage

According to Peru's civil defense chief, rustic adobe construction in the affected Andean communities contributed to the greater collapse of homes, a documented factor in the death toll and displacement of 300 people.

Missing count still unknown

Peru's National Civil Defense Institute stated the total number of missing people remains unknown, meaning the confirmed death and injury figures reported by authorities are still preliminary and subject to change.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 167 media outlets

Behind the numbers

The earthquake killed at least 5–6 people and injured more than 20, with around 300 displaced. About 48 homes were destroyed and 18 damaged. Peru records at least 400 earthquakes of magnitude 4.0 or greater each year.

Policy impact

Luis Vásquez, head of Peru's National Civil Defense Institute, stated that the shallow depth of the quake combined with widespread use of adobe and quincha construction materials "contributed to the greater impact and damage," raising questions about rural building standards and enforcement.

Solution spotlight

Peru's government deployed a mobile field hospital to the affected area, sent over 250 specialized police personnel and 50 firefighters for search and rescue, and distributed tents and blankets to the approximately 300 displaced residents. A rapid damage assessment team was also dispatched from Lima.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Reuters
  2. Instituto Geofísico del Perú
  3. CTV News
  4. U.S. Geological Survey

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

167 total sources

Key points from the Left

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. Reuters
  2. Instituto Geofísico del Perú
  3. CTV News
  4. U.S. Geological Survey