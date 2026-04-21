ATF investigating how Louisiana gunman who killed eight got his weapon

Julia Marshall, Shea Taylor
Police in Louisiana are trying to figure out how a man with a prior illegal firearms conviction got a gun and used it to kill eight children. 
Image credit: REUTERS/Arafat Barbakh

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Police in Louisiana are trying to figure out how a man with a prior illegal firearms conviction got a gun and used it to kill eight children on Sunday morning. 

Officials say 31-year-old Shamar Elkins, a former National Guard member, shot 10 people on Sunday, killing eight children between the ages of 3 and 11, and injuring two women. He was later killed in a shootout with police.

Seven of the children killed were his. The eighth was a relative.

April 20, 2026, Shreveport, Louisiana, USA: Shreveport officials say SHAMAR ELKINS launched the April 19 attack before dawn and described the shooting as an act of domestic violence. The children were ages 3 to 11, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office. (Credit Image: Shamar Elkins/Facebook/ZUMA Press Wire/ZUMAPRESS.com)

Now, days after the incident, we are learning more about Elkins and what led to the tragedy.

Domestic violence and the shooters history

During a press conference on Monday, police described the shooting as a domestic incident.

They say the attack may have been triggered by a dispute with his wife, who had recently asked for a divorce.

Sunday’s incident also wasn’t the first time Elkins has been in trouble with the law.

A makeshift memorial with balloons and stuffed animals outside a house where eight children, aged between 3 and 14, were killed in a mass shooting described by authorities as domestic violence, in Shreveport, Louisiana, U.S., April 20, 2026. REUTERS/Arafat Barbakh

Records show police arrested him in 2019, and he was later convicted of illegal use of a firearm after he fired multiple rounds near a school during a confrontation.

A Shreveport Police spokesman said that the conviction likely resulted in Elkins being prohibited from legally owning a firearm.

Now, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Explosives is investigating how he obtained the assault-style pistol used in the attack.

In addition to a violent history, family members say Elkins had recently spent time in a Veterans Affairs mental health facility.

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to SAN, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

A mass shooting that killed eight children in Louisiana has raised documented questions about how a person with a prior firearms conviction legally obtained a weapon.

Prohibited buyer got a gun

Federal law bars people with certain firearms convictions from owning guns, yet the ATF is actively investigating how Elkins obtained the weapon used in the attack.

Domestic violence warning signs

Police described the shooting as a domestic incident, with the attack possibly triggered by a divorce dispute, according to authorities at a Monday press conference.

Veteran mental health access

Family members said Elkins had recently spent time in a VA mental health facility, raising questions the article does not resolve about the intersection of that care and the attack.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. NBC News

Sources

  1. NBC News

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