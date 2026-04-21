ATF investigating how Louisiana gunman who killed eight got his weapon

Police in Louisiana are trying to figure out how a man with a prior illegal firearms conviction got a gun and used it to kill eight children on Sunday morning.

Officials say 31-year-old Shamar Elkins, a former National Guard member, shot 10 people on Sunday, killing eight children between the ages of 3 and 11, and injuring two women. He was later killed in a shootout with police.

Seven of the children killed were his. The eighth was a relative.

April 20, 2026, Shreveport, Louisiana, USA: Shreveport officials say SHAMAR ELKINS launched the April 19 attack before dawn and described the shooting as an act of domestic violence. The children were ages 3 to 11, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office. (Credit Image: Shamar Elkins/Facebook/ZUMA Press Wire/ZUMAPRESS.com)

Now, days after the incident, we are learning more about Elkins and what led to the tragedy.

Domestic violence and the shooters history

During a press conference on Monday, police described the shooting as a domestic incident.

They say the attack may have been triggered by a dispute with his wife, who had recently asked for a divorce.

Sunday’s incident also wasn’t the first time Elkins has been in trouble with the law.

A makeshift memorial with balloons and stuffed animals outside a house where eight children, aged between 3 and 14, were killed in a mass shooting described by authorities as domestic violence, in Shreveport, Louisiana, U.S., April 20, 2026. REUTERS/Arafat Barbakh

Records show police arrested him in 2019, and he was later convicted of illegal use of a firearm after he fired multiple rounds near a school during a confrontation.

A Shreveport Police spokesman said that the conviction likely resulted in Elkins being prohibited from legally owning a firearm.

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Now, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Explosives is investigating how he obtained the assault-style pistol used in the attack.

In addition to a violent history, family members say Elkins had recently spent time in a Veterans Affairs mental health facility.