Australian beach shooting targeting Jewish community leaves 11 dead

Diane Duenez
Image credit: A drone view shows one of the suspected shooter on a pedestrian bridge, next to another suspected shooter lying down, as victims lie on the ground, following a shooting incident at Bondi Beach, in Sydney, Australia, December 14, 2025, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. @bonusik28 via X/via REUTERS
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Deadly targeted attack in Australia

A shooting rampage during a Hanukkah gathering at Bondi Beach killed 11 people and injured 29, with police saying the Jewish community was deliberately targeted.

Heroic bystander stops suspect

A local fruit shop owner, Ahmed al Ahmed, tackled and disarmed one of the suspects despite being shot twice, while another suspect was killed and a second remains hospitalized.

Terrorism investigation underway

Australian authorities are treating the attack as terrorism, investigating explosives found in a suspect’s car amid a rise in antisemitic incidents nationwide.

Full story

Officials say a shooting rampage that killed 11 people and injured 29 was targeted towards the Jewish community. The incident happened on Sunday morning on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.

Sunday marks the first day of Hanukkah — a day that drew hundreds from the Jewish community to celebrate with a day at the beach. Police say one of the suspects in the shooting is dead, and the other is hospitalized in critical condition. 

Sydney, citizen hero disarms attacker during Bondi Beach shooting. (Photo by Agenzia Fotogramma / ipa-agency.net/IPA/Sipa USA)No Use United Kingdom. No Use Italy.

Video circulating throughout the media shows a man tackling one of the suspects. The man was able to sneak up on the suspect and tackle him, ultimately disarming him. An Australian news source identified the hero as 43-year-old Ahmed al Ahmed. The fruit shop owner was reportedly shot twice during the incident. 

“He’s in [the] hospital and we don’t know exactly what’s going on inside,” a relative told the outlet. “We do hope he will be fine. He’s a hero 100%.”

New South Wales Police said they are investigating several items — including explosives found in the suspect’s car.

Australia’s Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese called the incident an act of terrorism and a “dark moment for our nation.” King Charles posted on social media he and his wife are appalled and saddened.

The incident follows a wave of antisemitic attacks in Australia over the past year. 

Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all
Cassandra Buchman contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

A targeted shooting rampage impacting the Jewish community during Hanukkah in Australia highlights ongoing concerns about antisemitic violence, public safety and the societal impact of terrorism.

Antisemitic violence

The attack took place during a Jewish community celebration and follows a reported increase in antisemitic incidents in Australia, underscoring persistent threats to minority groups.

Public safety response

Actions by citizens, such as Ahmed al Ahmed tackling the suspect, and police investigations into explosives, illustrate community risk and the challenges authorities face in responding to mass violence.

Terrorism and national impact

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese labeled the attack an act of terrorism, reflecting its broader impact on national security and sentiment, with international figures also expressing concern.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 511 media outlets

Context corner

Antisemitic incidents have risen significantly in Australia since the Gaza conflict in 2023, with attacks on Jewish sites and individuals reported in Sydney and Melbourne, according to numerous sources.

History lesson

Mass shootings are rare in Australia due to tough gun control measures enacted after the 1996 Port Arthur massacre. The Bondi shooting is being described as the worst since those reforms, prompting national reflection on public safety and community protection.

Policy impact

The attack has led to immediate policy responses, such as increased police patrols near Jewish institutions both in Australia and internationally. Public officials have promised to allocate more resources for community protection and to combat antisemitism.

Sources

  1. News.com.au

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the event within a broader context of "rising antisemitism" and includes criticisms from Israeli officials regarding Australian policy.
  • Media outlets in the center maintain a more measured tone, focusing on "factual, observable actions" and attributing classifications like "genuine hero," while also noting the improvised explosive device and suspect identity, details de-emphasized by the left.
  • Media outlets on the right employ highly emotive terms like "incredible moment" and "heroic" to dramatize the civilian intervention, often using definitive labels such as "terrorist gunman" or unverified claims.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

511 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • A mass shooting occurred at Bondi Beach during a Hanukkah celebration, resulting in at least 12 deaths and 29 injuries, according to New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon.
  • The shooter was tackled and disarmed by Ahmed al Ahmed, who was shot twice in the process, as reported by his cousin Mustafa.
  • Authorities identified Naveed Akram as one of the shooters involved and described the incident as a terrorist attack, with investigations ongoing and possible accomplices being sought.

Key points from the Center

  • A bystander disarmed a gunman who killed at least 11 people in a mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney.
  • Chris Minns, the premier of New South Wales state, called the bystander a "genuine hero" who saved countless lives.
  • Australian Prime Minister Albanese said "We have seen Australians today run towards danger, to help others."

Key points from the Right

  • A bystander named Ahmed Al Ahmed disarmed a shooter during a deadly attack at Bondi Beach, saving lives by wrestling the weapon away.
  • The incident resulted in ten deaths, including one shooter, and left eleven others injured, marking it as the deadliest shooting in Australia since 1996.
  • New South Wales Police responded urgently, dispatching a bomb disposal unit to investigate a potentially dangerous vehicle at the scene.

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. News.com.au

