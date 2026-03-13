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Authorities identify shooter who rammed Temple Israel synagogue in Michigan

Devin Pavlou
The Department of Homeland Security has identified the man who died after ramming a vehicle into a Michigan synagogue on Thursday.
Image credit: Emily Elconin/Getty Images
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The Department of Homeland Security has identified the man who was killed after ramming a vehicle into a Michigan synagogue on Thursday, according to CNN.

Authorities said 41-year-old Ayman Mohamad Ghazali was the man who rammed his vehicle into the synagogue. They said Ghazali was born in Lebanon but was a naturalized citizen, CNN reports.

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Investigators said Ghazali rammed his vehicle into the West Bloomfield synagogue, drove down a hallway and exchanged gunfire with security officers. The vehicle caught fire and heavy smoke spread inside the building, authorities said. Police said security guards shot and killed Ghazali shortly after he rammed into the synagogue.

The Associated Press reported that an Israeli airstrike killed four family members, two brothers, a niece and a nephew of Ghazali’s last week. Ghazali’s father recently moved back to Lebanon but was living in the U.S. 

The synagogue and its adjoining Tyner Religious School were already on high alert following the U.S. strikes on Iran and had hired security guards for potential threats, law enforcement told Straight Arrow News. 

It was unclear how much damage the building sustained from the fire. But Bouchard said smoke was so heavy that “we had to send people in with gas masks to clear that area.”

Bouchard said one security guard was struck by the vehicle and knocked unconscious. He was treated at a hospital and was expected to recover.

Bouchard declined to speculate whether ideology was the motive for the attack. However, he said officials had been discussing security at “Jewish facilities” for the past two weeks, alluding to the war in Iran. He said police officers would be stationed at other synagogues and schools in the area.

Response and reaction to the attack

Straight Arrow News was on the scene and previously reported that hundreds of law enforcement vehicles lined the streets leading into the temple. Police were seen escorting kids off a bus and ushering them into the school.

Bouchard said local authorities have unfortunately had a lot of practice with mass shootings over the past few years.

“Well, tragically, we’ve responded to four mass shootings in the last five years, so with that comes learning and experience and preparatory actions,” he said.

SAN spoke to Heather Crews, a West Bloomfield resident, who said she was shocked to see so many police officers on her way to the gym. 

“I didn’t know what was going on, and I got a bunch of texts,” she told SAN. “I turned around, and there were cars everywhere, and you can’t move. Parents just stopping their cars to make sure their kids are okay. I’ve never seen anything like this in my life.“

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said her office is working with state police to get additional information.

“This is heartbreaking. Michigan’s Jewish community should be able to live and practice their faith in peace,” she said in a social media post. “Antisemitism and violence have no place in Michigan. I am hoping for everyone’s safety.”

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
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Community reaction

Steven Ingber, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Detroit, stated the community would "get through this together" and "continue to be loud and proud of being Jewish." Parents described feeling "complete and utter shock" upon learning of the attack while their children were inside.

History lesson

This was the second attack on a house of worship in Michigan within a year. In September, a former Marine killed four people at a church north of Detroit, motivated by "anti-religious beliefs" against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to the FBI.

Policy impact

Synagogues have increased security since the U.S. and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28. The FBI warned that Iranian operatives may be planning drone attacks in California. Jewish communities nationwide have ramped up security measures and active shooter training.

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Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CNN
  2. The Associated Press

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasize the assault as an "antisemitic incident," foregrounding community impact and the 41‑year‑old attacker.
  • Media outlets in the center report the FBI’s "targeted act of violence" finding and note family deaths in an Israeli strike.
  • Media outlets on the right focus on the suspect’s identity — terms like "naturalized citizen" and "Lebanese" — and pushes policy frames such as "denaturalization" and labels like "terror" or "wannabe car bomber" to press immigration controls.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • An attacker armed with a rifle rammed his vehicle into Temple Israel, a large Reform synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, and was fatally shot by security officers at the scene.
  • No staff or children at the synagogue’s early childhood center were injured, though one security officer was knocked unconscious but survived.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Thursday, Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, a 41-year-old naturalized U.S. Citizen, rammed his vehicle into Temple Israel and was fatally shot by security, federal officials said.
  • Investigators have not yet determined a motive, and federal investigators describe the incident as targeting the Jewish community, amid increased security since Feb. 28 and the prior Michigan attack last September.
  • Smoke billowed from Temple Israel as parents raced to retrieve the 140 children at its early childhood center, one security officer was knocked unconscious, and 30 law enforcement officers were treated for smoke inhalation.
  • The FBI’s Detroit field office said the incident was 'deeply disturbing and tragic,' while Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called the attack 'This is heartbreaking' and urged community safety.
  • The attack follows a previous house-of-worship assault in Michigan last September that killed four people, and synagogues have increased security since Feb. 28 amid wider geopolitical tensions.

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Key points from the Right

  • Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, a 41-year-old naturalized U.S. Citizen from Lebanon, drove his vehicle into Temple Israel Synagogue in Michigan and was killed by security guards after they fired at him.
  • The FBI is investigating the incident as a targeted act of violence against the Jewish community, with no children or staff harmed during the attack at the synagogue's preschool.
  • Security guards at the synagogue stopped the attacker, preventing further harm, although some responders and a security guard were hospitalized for injuries and smoke inhalation.
  • The attack has spurred lawmakers to call for stricter denaturalization laws for naturalized citizens committing serious offenses.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. CNN
  2. The Associated Press

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