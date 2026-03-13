Authorities identify shooter who rammed Temple Israel synagogue in Michigan

The Department of Homeland Security has identified the man who was killed after ramming a vehicle into a Michigan synagogue on Thursday, according to CNN.

Authorities said 41-year-old Ayman Mohamad Ghazali was the man who rammed his vehicle into the synagogue. They said Ghazali was born in Lebanon but was a naturalized citizen, CNN reports.

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Investigators said Ghazali rammed his vehicle into the West Bloomfield synagogue, drove down a hallway and exchanged gunfire with security officers. The vehicle caught fire and heavy smoke spread inside the building, authorities said. Police said security guards shot and killed Ghazali shortly after he rammed into the synagogue.

The Associated Press reported that an Israeli airstrike killed four family members, two brothers, a niece and a nephew of Ghazali’s last week. Ghazali’s father recently moved back to Lebanon but was living in the U.S.

The synagogue and its adjoining Tyner Religious School were already on high alert following the U.S. strikes on Iran and had hired security guards for potential threats, law enforcement told Straight Arrow News.

It was unclear how much damage the building sustained from the fire. But Bouchard said smoke was so heavy that “we had to send people in with gas masks to clear that area.”

Bouchard said one security guard was struck by the vehicle and knocked unconscious. He was treated at a hospital and was expected to recover.

Bouchard declined to speculate whether ideology was the motive for the attack. However, he said officials had been discussing security at “Jewish facilities” for the past two weeks, alluding to the war in Iran. He said police officers would be stationed at other synagogues and schools in the area.

Response and reaction to the attack

Straight Arrow News was on the scene and previously reported that hundreds of law enforcement vehicles lined the streets leading into the temple. Police were seen escorting kids off a bus and ushering them into the school.

Bouchard said local authorities have unfortunately had a lot of practice with mass shootings over the past few years.

“Well, tragically, we’ve responded to four mass shootings in the last five years, so with that comes learning and experience and preparatory actions,” he said.

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SAN spoke to Heather Crews, a West Bloomfield resident, who said she was shocked to see so many police officers on her way to the gym.

“I didn’t know what was going on, and I got a bunch of texts,” she told SAN. “I turned around, and there were cars everywhere, and you can’t move. Parents just stopping their cars to make sure their kids are okay. I’ve never seen anything like this in my life.“

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said her office is working with state police to get additional information.

“This is heartbreaking. Michigan’s Jewish community should be able to live and practice their faith in peace,” she said in a social media post. “Antisemitism and violence have no place in Michigan. I am hoping for everyone’s safety.”