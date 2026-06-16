B-52 goes down moments after takeoff, killing all eight on test mission

William Jackson
Eight people were killed Monday when a U.S. Air Force B-52 went down moments after lifting off from Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California and caught fire.
Image credit: Reuters

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Eight people were killed Monday when a U.S. Air Force B-52 went down moments after lifting off from Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California and caught fire.

Col. James Hayes, the base’s deputy commander, said the crash happened at 11:20 a.m. during a local test flight tied to the base’s radar modernization program. Video showed heavy smoke rising from the crash site.

Who was on board

Hayes said the crew included service members, civilian government employees and contractors. Boeing said two of its employees were on the flight and that the company was in contact with their families.

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Officials said the crew’s families were being notified.

CNN reported that the crash was the deadliest involving a B-52 since 1982, when nine people died during a training accident near Sacramento. The last fatal B-52 crash before Monday happened in 2008 near Guam, where six Air Force personnel were killed.

The B-52 Stratofortress has served in the U.S. military since the 1950s. The long-range bomber can carry conventional and nuclear weapons and typically flies with a crew of five. CNN reported that these specialized test missions frequently board private manufacturing technicians or civilian engineers to track equipment performance.

Base response and investigation

Hayes said the crash was contained inside Edwards Air Force Base. Officials temporarily grounded local operations and diverted inbound aircraft while emergency crews secured the area. The base later reopened, but officials paused routine flight operations through Tuesday.

Investigators have not determined a cause. Hayes said the Air Force will first gather facts through an interim safety board, then move into safety and accident reviews. He said the full process could take up to six months before officials release detailed findings.

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William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

A fatal military aircraft crash at an active U.S. Air Force base killed eight people, including civilian government employees and private contractors, during a test flight.

Civilians died in military crash

The crew included civilian government employees and contractors, not only military personnel; Boeing confirmed two of its employees were aboard.

Findings months away

The Air Force said the full investigation process could take up to six months before detailed findings are released, according to base officials.

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Sources

  1. CNN

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the crash as a tragedy and a broader national loss, stressing “great Americans,” “taxpayer asset lost forever,” and the bomber’s Cold War-era strategic value.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right lean harder into spectacle and security, using terms like “BREAKING,” “fireball,” “vaporized,” and “huge explosion” to dramatize the impact and the military symbolism.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base in California's Mojave Desert around 11:20 a.m. on June 15, 2026, with emergency crews responding to the scene.
  • The B-52 bomber, one of only 76 remaining in service and not in production since 1962, was undergoing modernization tests including a new radar system, making the crash a significant loss to the Air Force.
  • No information about injuries, casualties, or the status of the crew has been released following the crash, and Edwards Air Force Base closed its airfield and diverted all inbound aircraft.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, June 15, 2026, a United States Air Force B-52H Stratofortress crashed shortly after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base in California, with all eight people aboard presumed dead.
  • The B-52H was conducting a routine test mission at the Mojave Desert facility, which serves as the primary test center for Air Force aircraft and weapons systems development.
  • "Initial indications are that the crash was not survivable," stated Air Force Colonel James Hayes, deputy commander of the 412th Test Wing, adding, "We lost eight great Americans."
  • Boeing confirmed that two of its employees were among the eight victims aboard the aircraft, which was supporting a radar modernization program at the time of the crash.
  • Military investigations typically require months to complete as officials work to determine the specific factors contributing to the loss of the irreplaceable Cold War-era bomber.

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Key points from the Right

  • A US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber crashed shortly after takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base in California, killing all eight crew members onboard during a routine test mission.
  • The bomber was carrying a mix of military personnel, government civilians, and contractors and was equipped with a new radar system as part of the Radar Modernization Program.
  • Emergency response teams arrived quickly at the crash site, which showed a large smouldering area, and initial indications suggested the crash was not survivable.
  • The cause of the crash is under investigation, and Edwards Air Force Base officials are notifying next of kin and have since reopened the base to authorized personnel.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. CNN