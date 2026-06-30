Babies born in US have automatic citizenship, Supreme Court rules 

Babies born on American soil — no matter their parents’ citizenship status — will continue to receive American citizenship, the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday. The court rejected the Trump administration’s argument that the Constitution does not guarantee citizenship to those born in the United States.

The ruling upheld a longstanding legal precedent: Babies born in the U.S. are citizens, regardless of whether their parents are living in the country legally.

Chief Justice John Roberts, who wrote the majority opinion, said historic precedent on citizenship status should prevail.

“Citizenship, then and now,” Roberts wrote, “was the right to have rights–to freely participate in our political community. The Framers of the Fourteenth Amendment extended that promise to ‘every free-born person in this land.’ We keep that promise today.”

Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Ketanji Brown Jackson, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor joined Roberts in the majority. Justice Brett Kavanaugh concurred in part but also disagreed with portions of the ruling.

Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas dissented from the ruling.

The ruling reaffirmed the court’s landmark decision from 1898 in United States v. Wong Kim Ark, which held that the 14th Amendment guarantees birthright citizenship. Had the court sided with the Trump administration, it would have redefined what it is to be American — and would have departed from over a century’s worth of constitutional understanding.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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