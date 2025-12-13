Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Belarus frees 123 prisoners in bid to improve US relations

Diane Duenez
Image credit: In this photo released by Belarusian presidential press service, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, right, and U.S. Presidential envoy John Coale shake hands during their meeting in Minsk, Belarus, Friday, Dec. 12, 2025.

Summary

Belarus releases 123 prisoners in diplomatic gesture

The latest releases bring the total freed since November to 156, with many initially jailed for political activism.

High-profile figures freed after US talks

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski and opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova were released following negotiations with a U.S. envoy.

US eases sanctions as relations cautiously thaw

Washington agreed to lift sanctions on potash exports as both sides signaled steps toward normalizing relations.

Full story

In a move to improve U.S. relations, Belarus released 123 prisoners early Saturday. This brings the total up to 156 since November.

Among the newly released prisoners was a Nobel laureate and a key opposition figure. 

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski and opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova were freed following talks with John Coale, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Belarus. In return, the U.S. agreed to lift sanctions on a key ingredient in fertilizer. Potash is an important export for the Russian ally.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski, one of released Belarusian prisoners, smiles surrounded by his supporters as he arrives at the U.S. Embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025.(AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

“We have many issues. The world is changing very quickly, new problems are emerging that you and I must discuss. And perhaps, resolve some matters,” Lukashenko told the press. According to the Belarusian Telegraph Agency, Coale added the relationship between the two countries was moving from “baby steps to more confident steps.”

“We talked about the future, about how to move forward on a path of rapprochement between the United States and Belarus to normalize relations,” he said. “That’s our goal.”

Many of the 123 freed on Saturday had been jailed for political activism. They are citizens of Australia, Britain, Lithuania, Poland and the United States.

Belarus history with Russia

Belarus is wedged between Russian and Ukraine. The president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, is not recognized by the European Union.

Lukashenko also reportedly has a long history with President Vladimir Putin. However, Coale reported that Lukashenko consistently attempts to involve himself in peace negotiations. The Trump administration said they have used Belarus on a number of occasions to get messaging to Putin. 

“They are long standing friends and have the necessary level of relationship to discuss such issues,” he told reporters on Saturday. “Naturally, President Putin may accept some advice and not others. This is a way to help the process.”

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all
Cassandra Buchman contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Belarus' release of political prisoners, including notable figures, and a reciprocal U.S. easing of sanctions mark a step toward improved diplomatic relations amid ongoing tensions involving Russia and the European Union.

US-Belarus relations

Diplomatic engagement between the United States and Belarus has led to prisoner releases and potential economic cooperation, signaling efforts to normalize relations after years of strain.

Political prisoners

The release of 123 detainees, including a Nobel laureate and opposition leader, highlights ongoing human rights concerns and international calls for political freedoms in Belarus.

Geopolitical dynamics

Belarus' position between Russia and Ukraine, and its interactions with both Western and Russian leaders, influence regional stability and international responses to current conflicts and diplomacy.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 140 media outlets

Context corner

The 2025 prisoner release follows years of sanctions by the U.S. and EU imposed on Belarus for cracking down on opposition and supporting Russian aggression in Ukraine. Past similar releases have been linked to international diplomatic negotiations.

Diverging views

Articles categorized as "left" place more emphasis on ongoing repression in Belarus and the use of prisoners as leverage, while those under "right" tend to focus more on the diplomatic breakthrough and positive aspects of U.S. engagement with Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

Global impact

The releases are closely tied to U.S.-Belarus relations, affecting sanctions policy and signaling attempts to shift Belarus somewhat away from Russian influence. The transfer of prisoners to Ukraine has regional humanitarian and diplomatic significance.

Sources

  1. John Coale, US special envoy for Belarus
  2. The Belarusian Telegraph Agency
  3. New York Times

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame Belarus' leader as "authoritarian" and his government as a "regime" or "isolated autocracy," emphasizing the release of a "Nobel prize laureate" as a transactional human rights victory, potentially to "curry favor."
  • Media outlets in the center maintain a neutral tone, noting the "thaw" while providing context like Lukashenko ruling for "three decades" and uniquely identifying Belarus as a "key Russian partner in Ukraine war."
  • Media outlets on the right highlight the pardons as a direct result of "President Donald Trump's order" or "Trump's withdrawal of sanctions," crediting specific conservative leadership.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

140 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The United States will lift sanctions on Belarusian potash, signifying improved relations with Belarus, according to U.S. special envoy John Coale.
  • Belarus freed 123 prisoners, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski and opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova, confirmed by human rights advocate Pavel Sapelka.
  • Coale described the two-day talks with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko as 'very productive' and stated that normalizing relations was their goal.
  • Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya warned that sanctions relief should not reinforce Russia's war efforts or allow continued repression in Belarus.

Key points from the Center

  • On Dec. 13, U.S. special envoy John Coale announced the United States will lift sanctions on Belarusian potash per the instructions of President Donald Trump after Minsk talks.
  • Coale said he discussed Russia's war in Ukraine and Venezuela with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and argued Lukashenko's closeness to Vladimir Putin could aid diplomacy, while tasked by President Donald Trump to negotiate over 1,000 political prisoners' release.
  • Belarus released 123 prisoners, including Maria Kalesnikava and Ales Bialiatski, in a deal linked to lifting potash sanctions, and Kalesnikava's sister said "I just talked to Maria on video."

Key points from the Right

  • The United States lifted sanctions on Belarusian potash after talks between envoy John Coale and President Alexander Lukashenko on Dec. 13, 2025, but no specific concessions were disclosed.
  • Lukashenko released 123 political prisoners, including notable figures like Ales Bialiatski, following the U.S. Decision on sanctions.
  • Franak Viacorka, a senior Belarusian opposition official, stated that EU sanctions on potash are more significant than the U.S. Sanctions.

Other (sources without bias rating):

