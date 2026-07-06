Belgium appeals Balogun reinstatement as Trump defends FIFA call

Craig Nigrelli
Belgium will appeal FIFA’s Balogun decision as Trump says he only asked officials to review the red card, not overturn it.
Image credit: John Todd/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

The controversy surrounding U.S. striker Folarin Balogun’s reinstatement for tonight’s World Cup match against Belgium intensified Monday after Belgium reportedly was granted the right to appeal FIFA’s decision.

The move comes less than a day after FIFA reinstated Balogun, who had received a red card and an automatic one-match suspension after a foul during the United States’ win over Bosnia last week. 

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Belgium’s appeal

Monday, The Athletic reported Belgium had been granted the right to appeal FIFA’s decision.

The outlet also reported the appeal will be heard by a member of FIFA’s appeals committee who is not affiliated with either the European or American soccer federations in an effort to avoid a conflict of interest.

European soccer’s governing body, UEFA, also escalated the dispute Monday, calling FIFA’s decision “unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable.”

UEFA said the ruling undermines confidence in the consistent application of the game’s rules and “creates a precedent in the ongoing tournament, where similar situations will now require an equal treatment, to the detriment of the competition.”

Trump requested review

As Straight Arrow reported Sunday, President Donald Trump contacted FIFA President Gianni Infantino after Balogun received the red card and automatic suspension.

Speaking from the Oval Office Monday, Trump offered his first detailed account of that conversation, saying he asked only that the play be reviewed.

“All I did was ask for a review. I didn’t say, ‘You have to do this,'” Trump said. He added that he “didn’t think it was a foul,” describing the play as “two guys running full speed that happened to crash into each other.”

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the launch of Trump investment accounts in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 6, 2026. Trump accounts are a new type of tax-deferred investment accounts for children. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

Trump also said he could not tell FIFA what decision to make, calling the appeals committee independent and saying it “made the right decision.”

Trump celebrated the reversal on Truth Social Sunday, writing, “Thank you FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!” 

FIFA explains decision

FIFA later confirmed the suspension had been lifted under Article 27 of its disciplinary code, saying:

“By operation of Article 27 FDC, the implementation of the automatic match suspension for the USA player Folarin Balogun is suspended for a probationary period of one year.”

The Associated Press reported it was the first time since 1962 that a World Cup red card did not result in an automatic suspension.

Belgium’s football association previously said it was “astonished” by the decision before moving forward with its appeal.

Balogun’s US roots

Balogun’s birthplace has also drawn renewed attention following the Supreme Court’s recent ruling preserving birthright citizenship under the 14th Amendment.

He was born in Brooklyn while his Nigerian parents were temporarily in the United States before the family returned to England, where he was raised.

Folarin Balogun attends a training session ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match at the University of Washington on July 5, 2026, in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Sarah Stier – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Because he was born on U.S. soil, Balogun held American citizenship in addition to his other eligibility options and ultimately chose to represent the United States over England and Nigeria in 2023.

At the time, Balogun said he was “honoured” by the decision. He also said representing the United States “means a lot, more than people would know.”

Match proceeds tonight

Balogun remains eligible to play when the United States faces Belgium in Seattle on Monday night.

The winner advances to the quarterfinals, while Belgium’s appeal adds another layer to what has become one of the tournament’s biggest off-field controversies.

Round out your reading

Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow. As the face of Unbiased Updates and Media Miss Minute, he delivers concise, impartial, fact‑based context grounded in 35 years of reporting and anchoring across major U.S. markets.
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Sources

  1. The Athletic
  2. CNBC
  3. FIFA
  4. The Associated Press
  5. ESPN

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the dispute as Belgium’s shock and outrage at FIFA’s move, stressing a “demanding explanation” tone and treating the ruling as a grievance.
  • Media outlets in the center discuss the lifted ban while briefly adding the politically charged wrinkle of Trump’s reported request.
  • Media outlets on the right turn it into a high-stakes saga, using words like “drama,” “last-minute appeal,” “red line,” and “integrity and ethics at stake” to imply rule-breaking and moral strain.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • Belgium has received permission to appeal FIFA's decision allowing Folarin Balogun to play despite his red card suspension in the World Cup match against the United States.
  • Balogun was given a straight red card for a challenge on Bosnia and Herzegovina's defender, which according to FIFA rules results in an automatic suspension for the next match.
  • The Belgian federation has formally appealed FIFA's ruling, and both Belgium and U.S. Soccer submitted their arguments by the required deadline.
  • USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino disagreed with the red card and expressed understanding of Belgium's frustration, while emphasizing that the USA was disadvantaged by playing with fewer players.

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Key points from the Center

  • Belgium has secured the right to appeal FIFA's decision to lift Folarin Balogun's one-match suspension, less than 24 hours before their FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against the United States.
  • Balogun was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemovic, triggering Article 66.4 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, which mandates automatic suspension for red cards.
  • USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino defended the ruling, stating, "Never was this a red card," while arguing the incident was accidental and his team suffered playing 35 minutes a man down.
  • Unable to review the confidential FIFA ruling, the Belgian federation submitted formal appeal arguments by 5:00 a.m. PST on Monday, expressing significant frustration over the opacity of the decision.
  • Today in Seattle, the United States faces Belgium in the Round of 16, seeking to improve a poor historical record after losing their last six encounters since 1930.

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Key points from the Right

  • Belgium was allowed to appeal FIFA's decision to suspend the one-match ban on USA player Folarin Balogun ahead of their World Cup Round of 16 game, with both teams required to submit observations by 5 a.m. PST Monday.
  • FIFA suspended Balogun's automatic one-match ban under Article 27 of its Disciplinary Code, imposing a one-year probation during which the suspension could be reinstated if a similar offense occurs.
  • Belgian officials protested and criticized FIFA's decision, describing it as an unprecedented reversal and an injustice to football integrity while formally lodging an appeal and requesting full explanations.
  • U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino and FIFA supported the decision, with Pochettino stating the U.S. was already effectively punished.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. The Athletic
  2. CNBC
  3. FIFA
  4. The Associated Press
  5. ESPN