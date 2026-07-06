Belgium appeals Balogun reinstatement as Trump defends FIFA call

The controversy surrounding U.S. striker Folarin Balogun’s reinstatement for tonight’s World Cup match against Belgium intensified Monday after Belgium reportedly was granted the right to appeal FIFA’s decision.

The move comes less than a day after FIFA reinstated Balogun, who had received a red card and an automatic one-match suspension after a foul during the United States’ win over Bosnia last week.

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Belgium’s appeal

Monday, The Athletic reported Belgium had been granted the right to appeal FIFA’s decision.

The outlet also reported the appeal will be heard by a member of FIFA’s appeals committee who is not affiliated with either the European or American soccer federations in an effort to avoid a conflict of interest.

European soccer’s governing body, UEFA, also escalated the dispute Monday, calling FIFA’s decision “unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable.”

UEFA said the ruling undermines confidence in the consistent application of the game’s rules and “creates a precedent in the ongoing tournament, where similar situations will now require an equal treatment, to the detriment of the competition.”

Trump requested review

As Straight Arrow reported Sunday, President Donald Trump contacted FIFA President Gianni Infantino after Balogun received the red card and automatic suspension.

Speaking from the Oval Office Monday, Trump offered his first detailed account of that conversation, saying he asked only that the play be reviewed.

“All I did was ask for a review. I didn’t say, ‘You have to do this,'” Trump said. He added that he “didn’t think it was a foul,” describing the play as “two guys running full speed that happened to crash into each other.”

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the launch of Trump investment accounts in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 6, 2026. Trump accounts are a new type of tax-deferred investment accounts for children. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

Trump also said he could not tell FIFA what decision to make, calling the appeals committee independent and saying it “made the right decision.”

Trump celebrated the reversal on Truth Social Sunday, writing, “Thank you FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!”

FIFA explains decision

FIFA later confirmed the suspension had been lifted under Article 27 of its disciplinary code, saying:

“By operation of Article 27 FDC, the implementation of the automatic match suspension for the USA player Folarin Balogun is suspended for a probationary period of one year.”

The Associated Press reported it was the first time since 1962 that a World Cup red card did not result in an automatic suspension.

Belgium’s football association previously said it was “astonished” by the decision before moving forward with its appeal.

Balogun’s US roots

Balogun’s birthplace has also drawn renewed attention following the Supreme Court’s recent ruling preserving birthright citizenship under the 14th Amendment.

He was born in Brooklyn while his Nigerian parents were temporarily in the United States before the family returned to England, where he was raised.

Folarin Balogun attends a training session ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match at the University of Washington on July 5, 2026, in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Sarah Stier – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Because he was born on U.S. soil, Balogun held American citizenship in addition to his other eligibility options and ultimately chose to represent the United States over England and Nigeria in 2023.

At the time, Balogun said he was “honoured” by the decision. He also said representing the United States “means a lot, more than people would know.”

Match proceeds tonight

Balogun remains eligible to play when the United States faces Belgium in Seattle on Monday night.

The winner advances to the quarterfinals, while Belgium’s appeal adds another layer to what has become one of the tournament’s biggest off-field controversies.

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