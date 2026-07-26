Berlin attack suspect dies after police shooting

German police said Sunday that a 21-year-old suspect in an attack near Berlin’s Christopher Street Day celebrations died after being shot by police during an operation in the Spandau district.

Berlin police said the suspect was found around 6 p.m. in a garden in Spandau. According to police, he rushed toward emergency personnel with what they described as a stabbing weapon, prompting officers from Berlin’s special operations unit to open fire. The Berlin Fire Department began resuscitation efforts, but the suspect died at the scene, police said.

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Authorities had identified the suspect as Abdul B. and said he was known to police as part of Berlin’s Islamist scene. Police earlier warned the public not to approach him, saying he might be armed and dangerous.

The attack occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday in the Tiergarten, a large park near the route of Berlin’s annual Pride parade and the Brandenburg Gate. Police said a white vehicle struck multiple people. One person was killed and several others were injured, some critically.

Investigators said the suspect allegedly injured several people with a moving vehicle in the Tiergarten area before one or more people fled from the vehicle. Authorities also said several people were also stabbed.

Hundreds of thousands of people had gathered in the German capital for Christopher Street Day celebrations earlier in the day. After the incident, authorities ordered participants to leave the area and canceled related events.

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