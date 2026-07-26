Berlin police hunt for suspect after fatal vehicle attack near Pride celebrations

German authorities intensified their search Sunday for a 21-year-old man suspected of driving a vehicle into a crowd near Berlin’s Christopher Street Day celebrations. One person was killed; several others were injured.

As Straight Arrow previously reported, the incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday in the Tiergarten, a large park near the route of Berlin’s annual Pride parade and the Brandenburg Gate. Police said a white vehicle struck multiple people, leaving several victims injured, some critically.

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In a joint statement, the Berlin police and public prosecutor’s office identified the fugitive suspect as Abdul B. Overnight, Berlin police reported the man is known to authorities as part of Berlin’s Islamist scene.

Investigators allege he injured several people with a moving vehicle in the Tiergarten area. Authorities said at least one person then fled from the vehicle. Several people were also reported to have been stabbed.

Authorities warned the public not to approach the suspect, saying he may be armed and dangerous. Investigators appealed for witnesses to come forward with information about the attack or the suspect’s whereabouts and urged anyone with photos or videos related to the incident to submit them through a dedicated police tip portal.

Hundreds of thousands of people had gathered in the German capital for Christopher Street Day celebrations earlier in the day. Following the incident, authorities ordered participants to leave the area and canceled related events.

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