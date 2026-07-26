Berlin police hunt for suspect after fatal vehicle attack near Pride celebrations

Diane Duenez
Image credit: REUTERS/Maryam Majd
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German authorities intensified their search Sunday for a 21-year-old man suspected of driving a vehicle into a crowd near Berlin’s Christopher Street Day celebrations. One person was killed; several others were injured.

As Straight Arrow previously reported, the incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday in the Tiergarten, a large park near the route of Berlin’s annual Pride parade and the Brandenburg Gate. Police said a white vehicle struck multiple people, leaving several victims injured, some critically.

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In a joint statement, the Berlin police and public prosecutor’s office identified the fugitive suspect as Abdul B. Overnight, Berlin police reported the man is known to authorities as part of Berlin’s Islamist scene.

Investigators allege he injured several people with a moving vehicle in the Tiergarten area. Authorities said at least one person then fled from the vehicle. Several people were also reported to have been stabbed.

Authorities warned the public not to approach the suspect, saying he may be armed and dangerous. Investigators appealed for witnesses to come forward with information about the attack or the suspect’s whereabouts and urged anyone with photos or videos related to the incident to submit them through a dedicated police tip portal.

Hundreds of thousands of people had gathered in the German capital for Christopher Street Day celebrations earlier in the day. Following the incident, authorities ordered participants to leave the area and canceled related events.

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Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

A vehicle-ramming and stabbing attack near a major public event in Berlin killed one person and injured several others, with the suspect still at large as of Sunday.

Suspect remains at large

German authorities warned the public not to approach the suspect, described as potentially armed and dangerous, as the search continued Sunday.

Witnesses sought by police

Investigators asked anyone with photos, videos or information about the attack to submit tips through a dedicated police portal.

Events canceled after attack

Authorities ordered attendees to leave the area and canceled related Christopher Street Day events following the incident.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Berlin Police

Sources

  1. Berlin Police