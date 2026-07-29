Beshear says photos aren’t enough, McConnell must prove he can still serve

Jason K. Morrell
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is demanding that Sen. Mitch McConnell prove he is still capable of serving,
Image credit: Michael Hickey/Getty Images for GE Appliances, a Haier company

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is demanding that Sen. Mitch McConnell prove he is still capable of serving, saying written medical updates and two photographs are no longer enough to show that Kentucky’s senior senator can still do the job.

In a letter released Monday, the Democratic governor called on McConnell to speak directly to Kentuckians or resign, arguing that more than six weeks have passed without the 84-year-old Republican appearing publicly or participating in Senate business after his June hospitalization.

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Beshear wants McConnell to speak publicly

Beshear said McConnell could answer those questions with a short video or by speaking with a Kentucky television or radio station.

“All we’re asking is just a little bit of proof,” Beshear told reporters. “When you run for these jobs, you know you’re giving some of that privacy up.”

In his letter, Beshear argued the statements released by McConnell’s office still do not answer the question he believes matters most: whether the senator can speak, reason and carry out the duties of the office.

Beshear letterDownload

“Even the attending physician’s written statement does not discuss your actual condition, including whether you can speak, reason, or carry out your duties as a senator,” he wrote.

McConnell’s office has not commented.

Rehabilitation continues

McConnell has not cast a Senate vote or participated in official business since suffering a June 14 fall that briefly left him unconscious. His office later disclosed that he also developed a mild case of pneumonia during his recovery.

On Monday, the Office of the Attending Physician said McConnell remains in intensive physical therapy with multiple rehabilitation sessions each day. McConnell’s office also released a new photograph showing the senator with his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

Office of Senator Mitch McConnell/Handout via Reuters

Earlier this month, McConnell said he intends to return to the Senate before his term ends in January. He is not seeking reelection.

Thune declines to intervene

Beshear also urged Senate Majority Leader John Thune to review McConnell’s condition if the senator refuses to publicly demonstrate he can still serve.

“If Mitch McConnell won’t level with the people of Kentucky and the United States, Senator Thune has a duty to do so,” Beshear told Bloomberg TV.

Thune declined.

“I think that’s an issue, really, that’s between Senator McConnell and the people of Kentucky,” he told NBC News Tuesday after attending Sen. Lindsey Graham’s memorial service.

Kentucky’s vacancy law remains untested

Beshear cannot remove McConnell from office. A vacancy would occur only if the senator resigned, died in office or was expelled by a two-thirds vote of the Senate.

A law passed by Kentucky’s Republican-controlled legislature in 2024 eliminated the governor’s authority to appoint an interim senator and instead requires a special election. The law has never been tested, and legal scholars argue it conflicts with the Kentucky Constitution, which says vacancies in statewide offices “shall be filled by appointment of the Governor.”

The calendar leaves little room for delay. Sept. 1 is effectively the deadline to call a special election for Nov. 3 under Kentucky law if McConnell’s status changes.

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Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
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Why this story matters

Sen. Mitch McConnell has not cast a Senate vote or participated in official business since a June 14 fall, leaving Kentucky without full representation in the Senate for more than six weeks.

Kentucky's Senate seat is inactive

McConnell has not voted or conducted Senate business since June 14, meaning Kentucky has had no effective Senate participation during that period.

Vacancy law is legally contested

A 2024 Kentucky law replacing gubernatorial appointment with a special election has never been tested and legal scholars argue it conflicts with the state constitution.

Election deadline is approaching

Under Kentucky law, Sept. 1 is effectively the deadline to call a special election for Nov. 3 if a vacancy were to occur.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CNBC
  2. NBC News
  3. Politico
  4. Bloomberg TV YouTube
  5. The Associated Press

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left cast Beshear’s letter as alarming, using phrases like “ominous,” “grave,” and “real update” to imply McConnell’s absence is deeply troubling, even noting he hadn’t been seen for “43 days.”
  • Media outlets in the center stay more procedural, stressing proof of capacity to serve.
  • Media outlets on the right keep the same ultimatum but sharpens it with “ultimatum” and “health receipts,” while also adding the Monday medical update and that he was not yet cleared to return to Congress, which softens the sense of mystery.

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Media landscape

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127 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear demanded that Senator Mitch McConnell prove he is fit to serve or resign, citing McConnell's extended absence and lack of communication with constituents since his hospitalization due to a fall.
  • Beshear asked Senate Majority Leader John Thune to investigate McConnell's condition and consider initiating the replacement process if warranted.
  • McConnell, 84, has been absent for over 40 days following hospitalization, has not performed official duties during this period, and is recovering with physical therapy.
  • Kentucky law requires a special election to fill McConnell's seat if it becomes vacant, and Beshear has no authority to appoint a replacement; the seat remains vacant until a successor is elected.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear demanded that Sen. Mitch McConnell provide a verbal update on his health or resign, questioning his ability to perform duties after over six weeks away from the Senate.
  • Beshear noted it has been 43 days since news of McConnell's hospitalization, during which the senator cast zero votes and engaged in no official activities, relying on two photos and written statements to communicate with constituents.
  • Criticizing the Attending Physician's updates, Beshear wrote they fail to address whether McConnell can "speak, reason, or carry out your duties as a senator," adding, "Kentuckians are just asking Senator McConnell to be honest."
  • In a separate letter to Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Beshear requested an investigation into McConnell's condition, while the senator's office stated he is undergoing "intense physical therapy" and intends to return when cleared.
  • While political strategist Paul Begala claimed the letter signals something "very grave," Beshear emphasized that serving as a U.S. Senator requires abdicating personal privacy, writing, "That's the deal, and we all know it when we run.

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Key points from the Right

  • Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear demanded Senator Mitch McConnell prove his fitness to serve or resign after McConnell missed 38 Senate votes during hospitalization and rehabilitation.
  • Beshear sent a letter to McConnell and Senate Majority Leader John Thune requesting transparency and warning of a possible investigation or expulsion vote if McConnell fails to demonstrate capacity to serve.
  • McConnell was hospitalized on June 14 after a fall and cardiac arrest, has not appeared publicly for over 40 days, and his office released some photos and limited health updates.
  • McConnell is undergoing physical therapy and plans to complete his term ending in January 2027, though concerns remain about transparency regarding his ability to perform senatorial duties.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. CNBC
  2. NBC News
  3. Politico
  4. Bloomberg TV YouTube
  5. The Associated Press