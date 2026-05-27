Biden moves to block release of classified documents audio in new lawsuit

Jason K. Morrell, Julia Marshall
Joe Biden filed a lawsuit against the DOJ to keep hours of recordings tied to the classified documents investigation from becoming public.
Image credit: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

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Former President Joe Biden has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Justice Department to keep hours of recordings tied to the classified documents investigation from becoming public.

The lawsuit centers on interviews Biden gave in 2016 and 2017 to ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer while working on his memoirs. Those recordings later became part of special counsel Robert Hur’s investigation into Biden’s handling of classified documents from his time as a senator and as vice president.

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Hur’s investigation ultimately recommended no criminal charges, but his report sparked a major political firestorm after raising questions about Biden’s memory and describing him as a well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory.

Audio recordings of Biden’s conversations with Hur only spurred those questions, revealing lapses in the former president’s memory.

Violating privacy rights

Now, Biden’s attorneys say the Justice Department plans to release the transcripts to Congress and the Heritage Foundation in June, after previously arguing they were exempt from disclosure under public records law.

Biden’s attorneys argue that releasing the material would violate his privacy rights, saying the conversations took place inside his home and were obtained through a criminal investigation.

“Every American, including a sitting or former Vice President, has a right to privacy in the personal conversations he has within his own home,” his attorneys wrote. “And when the U.S. Department of Justice obtains that private information through a criminal investigation, the Department bears a particular responsibility to protect it from disclosure.”

Trump weighed in late Tuesday on Truth Social, calling Biden a “crooked politician.”

Round out your reading

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to SAN, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

A former president is suing the Justice Department to block release of private audio recordings obtained during a federal criminal investigation, raising questions about the limits of government disclosure obligations.

Privacy in federal investigations

Biden's lawsuit asserts that recordings made inside a private home and obtained through a criminal investigation carry privacy protections that limit government disclosure, a legal position that, if upheld, could define how such materials are handled in future cases.

DOJ disclosure reversal

The Justice Department previously argued the recordings were exempt from public records law but now plans to release them to Congress and the Heritage Foundation, according to Biden's attorneys.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. NPR

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. NPR