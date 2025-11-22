Bill and Hillary Clinton must testify before Congress regarding Jeffrey Epstein

The head of a congressional committee investigating convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring says former President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton can no longer put off his demand that they answer questions. If the two persist in delaying, some members of Congress are already inferring contempt charges.

The House Oversight Committee officially informed the Clinton’s attorney that they must appear for depositions on Dec. 17 and 18 in Washington. The committee approved the subpoenas on a bipartisan basis in July. Now, Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., says the time has come for the former first couple to tell Congress what they know about Jeffrey Epstein.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

The Clintons received the subpoena and tried to negotiate through their attorney David Kendall.

“What we have learned over the years about Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell is abhorrent. The public’s demand for transparency from its government about their criminality is both understandable and warranted,” Kendall wrote to the committee. “Former President Clinton and former Secretary Clinton welcome legitimate oversight in this matter that is grounded in fact. In that regard, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary Hillary Clinton have little to contribute to that legitimate goal, all of which can be readily submitted on paper.”

Comer officially informed them Friday morning that a letter won’t cut it.

“Your suggestion that your clients’ testimony would not be relevant to the stated purposes of the Committee’s investigation because the events in question took place outside of the Clintons’ respective official duties, misses the Committee’s point,” Comer wrote back to Kendall. “It is precisely the fact President Clinton and Secretary Clinton each maintained relationships with Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell in their personal capacities as private citizens that is of interest to the Committee.”

The Clinton’s relationship with Epstein is well documented. The former president flew on Epstein’s private jet more than a dozen times. He also hosted Epstein and his right hand Ghislaine Maxwell at the White House.

If the Clintons do show up next month, they will likely answer questions in private, and the committee will release a video of certain answers.

Rep. Anna Paulina, R-Fla., wrote on X that “If the Clintons defy their subpoenas there’s only one thing to do: Jail time.”

That may not be an empty threat.

Start your day with fact-based news. Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe Anytime. Daily Newsletter

Democrats subpoenaed former Trump administration officials Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro during the Jan. 6 investigation. When they refused to comply, Democrats sent criminal referrals to President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice, which secured convictions that led to prison time.

Members of Congress have good memories in that regard and have shown a tendency to try and get even.

The House Oversight Committee approved a number of subpoenas for former government officials from both Democratic and Republican administrations. That includes former Attorneys General Bill Barr and Jeff Sessions and former FBI director Robert Mueller. A few testified regarding Epstein while others have been released from their obligation, citing a lack of knowledge or severe health issues.

The committee also sent the Department of Justice a subpoena for the files in its possession. So far, it has released more than 20,000 documents.