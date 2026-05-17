Bill Cassidy loses Louisiana Republican Senate primary

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., lost his re-election bid Saturday night. Results from the Louisiana Republican Senate primary election show that his opponents, U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow and state treasurer John Fleming, will advance to the runoff election on June 27.

Letlow received 44.48% of the vote, while Fleming got 28.3%. Cassidy garnered 24.8% of the vote.

While Letlow was endorsed by President Donald Trump, Cassidy drew his ire after voting to convict him after the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol Riot.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

Cassidy, in his concession speech, appeared to reference Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election.

“I’ve been able to participate in democracy, and when you participate in democracy, sometimes it doesn’t turn out the way you want it to, but you don’t pout, you don’t whine, you don’t claim the election was stolen,” he said to cheers from the audience. “You don’t find a reason why you don’t manufacture some excuse. You thank the voters for the privilege of representing the state or the country for as long as you’ve had that privilege, and that’s what I’m doing right now.”

Trump took to Truth Social after results came out, going after Cassidy for voting to impeach him on what he said were “preposterous charges.” He also called Cassidy a “terrible guy” earlier in the day.

“His disloyalty to the man who got him elected is now a part of legend, and it’s nice to see that his political career is OVER!” Trump said.

During his speech, Cassidy acknowledged Trump’s remarks, saying he’s been asked if he’s bothered by “being attacked on the internet.”

“Insults only bother me if they come from somebody of character and integrity, and I find that people of character and integrity don’t spend their time attacking people on the internet,” he said.

On the other hand, Letlow, speaking to her supporters after her victory, said she was so “grateful to President Trump.”

“I would love to continue to earn your support and garner every vote that I possibly can, and I promise you this: I will never forget that this is not my seat — it is yours, the people’s seat, and that will be at the forefront of every decision I ever make, and every vote that I ever take, and I am so indebted to you, Louisiana,” she said. “Thank you so much for giving me this honor of a lifetime. God bless you all. God bless President Trump. God bless Louisiana. God bless the United States of America.”

Trump praised Letlow on social media, calling her a “fantastic person.”

Louisiana primary confusion

The Senate election comes in the shadow of a U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down a redistricting plan that created a second majority Black congressional district in the state. In their ruling, the Supreme Court said the Voting Rights Act — the landmark legislation from 1965 intended to protect Black Americans from disenfranchisement — does not permit states to draw voting districts primarily based on race. Some legal experts have said it could chill other racially conscious remedies more broadly.

Start your day with fact-based news. Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe Anytime. Daily Newsletter

While the Senate primary was allowed to proceed, Louisiana state officials suspended House primaries until they’re able to redraw district lines.

Dadrius Lanus, executive director of the state Democratic Party, told The Associated Press his team took hundreds of calls from voters who said the changes undermined their ability to vote.

“A lot of the information should have gotten to voters well in advance,” Lanus said. “It’s literally been a whirlwind of confusion.”