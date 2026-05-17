Bill Cassidy loses Louisiana Republican Senate primary

Cassandra Buchman
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., lost his re-election bid Saturday night. Results from the Republican Senate primary election show that his opponents, U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow, and state treasurer John Fleming, will advance to the runoff election on June 27.
Image credit: Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images
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Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., lost his re-election bid Saturday night. Results from the Louisiana Republican Senate primary election show that his opponents, U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow and state treasurer John Fleming, will advance to the runoff election on June 27.

Letlow received 44.48% of the vote, while Fleming got 28.3%. Cassidy garnered 24.8% of the vote.

While Letlow was endorsed by President Donald Trump, Cassidy drew his ire after voting to convict him after the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol Riot.

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Cassidy, in his concession speech, appeared to reference Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election.

“I’ve been able to participate in democracy, and when you participate in democracy, sometimes it doesn’t turn out the way you want it to, but you don’t pout, you don’t whine, you don’t claim the election was stolen,” he said to cheers from the audience. “You don’t find a reason why you don’t manufacture some excuse. You thank the voters for the privilege of representing the state or the country for as long as you’ve had that privilege, and that’s what I’m doing right now.”

Trump took to Truth Social after results came out, going after Cassidy for voting to impeach him on what he said were “preposterous charges.” He also called Cassidy a “terrible guy” earlier in the day.

“His disloyalty to the man who got him elected is now a part of legend, and it’s nice to see that his political career is OVER!” Trump said.

During his speech, Cassidy acknowledged Trump’s remarks, saying he’s been asked if he’s bothered by “being attacked on the internet.”

“Insults only bother me if they come from somebody of character and integrity, and I find that people of character and integrity don’t spend their time attacking people on the internet,” he said.

On the other hand, Letlow, speaking to her supporters after her victory, said she was so “grateful to President Trump.”

“I would love to continue to earn your support and garner every vote that I possibly can, and I promise you this: I will never forget that this is not my seat — it is yours, the people’s seat, and that will be at the forefront of every decision I ever make, and every vote that I ever take, and I am so indebted to you, Louisiana,” she said. “Thank you so much for giving me this honor of a lifetime. God bless you all. God bless President Trump. God bless Louisiana. God bless the United States of America.”

Trump praised Letlow on social media, calling her a “fantastic person.”

Louisiana primary confusion

The Senate election comes in the shadow of a U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down a redistricting plan that created a second majority Black congressional district in the state. In their ruling, the Supreme Court said the Voting Rights Act — the landmark legislation from 1965 intended to protect Black Americans from disenfranchisement — does not permit states to draw voting districts primarily based on race. Some legal experts have said it could chill other racially conscious remedies more broadly. 

While the Senate primary was allowed to proceed, Louisiana state officials suspended House primaries until they’re able to redraw district lines.

Dadrius Lanus, executive director of the state Democratic Party, told The Associated Press his team took hundreds of calls from voters who said the changes undermined their ability to vote.

“A lot of the information should have gotten to voters well in advance,” Lanus said. “It’s literally been a whirlwind of confusion.”

Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
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Why this story matters

Louisiana's Senate seat is changing hands after a primary that also saw House elections suspended mid-cycle due to a Supreme Court redistricting ruling, directly affecting voters' access to the ballot.

House primaries suspended

Louisiana state officials suspended House primary elections after a Supreme Court ruling struck down the state's redistricting plan, leaving those races on hold until new district lines are drawn.

Voter confusion documented

The state Democratic Party's executive director told The Associated Press that hundreds of voters reported the sudden changes undermined their ability to vote, citing a lack of advance notice.

Redistricting ruling's reach

The Supreme Court ruled the Voting Rights Act does not permit states to draw districts primarily based on race; some legal experts said it could affect racially conscious remedies more broadly.

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Behind the numbers

Cassidy's campaign and allied super PAC spent roughly $9.6 million and $12.3 million respectively on advertising, totaling about $21.9 million. Letlow's campaign spent $3.9 million with a $6 million super PAC, while Fleming's campaign spent $1.5 million — meaning Cassidy outspent his opponents combined yet still finished third with about 25% of the vote to Letlow's 45% and Fleming's 28%.

Community reaction

Some Louisiana voters, like retired engineer John Martin, said Trump's endorsement alone was enough reason to back Letlow. Others, like voter Donny Gutierrez, praised Cassidy's independent streak, saying it showed he was "less influenced by a party."

History lesson

Cassidy became the first elected Republican senator to lose a primary since Indiana's Richard Lugar fell to a Tea Party challenger in 2012.

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. Decision Desk
  3. The New York Times

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170 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow and State Treasurer John Fleming advanced to the June 27 runoff in Louisiana's GOP Senate primary, defeating incumbent Sen. Bill Cassidy, who placed third with about 24% of the vote.
  • Letlow's campaign was strongly supported by President Donald Trump, who criticized Cassidy for voting to convict him in the 2021 impeachment trial.
  • Cassidy spent significantly more on advertising than Letlow and Fleming combined but faced attacks portraying Letlow as a progressive, while Trump publicly criticized Cassidy on social media.

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Key points from the Center

  • Incumbent Sen. Bill Cassidy was decisively eliminated in Louisiana's newly implemented closed Republican primary, finishing a distant third with only 24.4% of the vote.
  • The defeat marks a direct political retribution for Cassidy's 2021 vote to convict Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial, making him the only sitting Republican senator targeted by the White House this season.
  • The race will now proceed to a June 27 runoff election between Trump-endorsed Representative Julia Letlow and State Treasurer John Fleming, who captured the top two spots respectively.

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Key points from the Right

  • Sen. Bill Cassidy lost the Louisiana Republican primary, finishing third behind Trump-backed Julia Letlow and John Fleming, who will advance to a runoff election as no candidate secured over 50% of the vote.
  • Cassidy's defeat is linked to his 2021 vote to convict Donald Trump in the second impeachment trial and Trump's subsequent endorsement of Letlow.
  • Despite Cassidy and an allied super PAC spending over $20 million on ads, Letlow and Fleming outperformed him.

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. Decision Desk
  3. The New York Times