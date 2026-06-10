Bill Gates faces questions from Congress over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Julia Marshall
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is on Capitol Hill to face questions about his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Image credit: Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images

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Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is on Capitol Hill Wednesday to face questions about his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Gates’ testimony marks one of the most high-profile interviews the House Oversight Committee has conducted since it began looking into the disgraced financier. 

The committee has previously interviewed former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as well as U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, former Attorney General Pam Bondi, and others. 

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Gates relationship with Epstein

Gates has long been tied to Epstein, with their interactions dating back to 2011,  but has repeatedly called their relationship a “mistake,” denying witnessing or taking part in any crimes. 

“I was foolish to spend time with him,” Gates previously said. “I was one of many people who regret ever knowing him.”

Their relationship took on new scrutiny earlier this year when the Department of Justice released the Epstein files, which included correspondence between Gates and Epstein. 

The files included notes from Epstein that hinted at Gates’ extramarital affairs. Those affairs turned out to be with two Russian women, which Gates admitted to during a town hall for his nonprofit back in February, according to The Wall Street Journal.

He apologized for the affairs, but said, “I did nothing illicit. I saw nothing illicit.” 

In March, House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer reached out to Gates to schedule a behind-closed-door interview, saying the tech billionaire “might have information that will assist in its investigation.”

A spokesman for Gates said he welcomes the opportunity to appear and emphasized that Gates “never witnessed or participated in any of Epstein’s illegal conduct.” 

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

The House Oversight Committee's investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's network has reached one of its most prominent witnesses, reflecting the scope of a congressional inquiry that has already drawn in current and former senior government officials.

Scope of congressional inquiry

The committee has interviewed sitting and former cabinet-level officials alongside private citizens, showing the investigation extends across both public and private sectors.

Epstein files already public

The Department of Justice has released Epstein files containing correspondence with named individuals, making that material part of the public and congressional record.

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Unbiased. Straight Facts.

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Certified balanced reporting

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Sources

  1. Reuters
  2. ABC News

Sources

  1. Reuters
  2. ABC News