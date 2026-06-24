Bill Gates says Epstein may have considered blackmailing him over affairs

Bill Gates told House investigators he believed Jeffrey Epstein may have considered blackmailing him over extramarital affairs, according to a transcript released Tuesday by the House Oversight Committee.

“He never blackmailed me, but looking at these emails, it raises a serious probability that he contemplated blackmailing me,” Gates told lawmakers June 10, according to NBC News.

Gates, who is not accused of wrongdoing tied to Epstein, appeared before the committee as part of its investigation into the late convicted sex offender.

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Why it matters

The testimony adds new detail to Gates’ past relationship with Epstein and to Gates’ account of how Epstein allegedly tried to use private information against him.

ABC News reported that Gates told lawmakers Epstein never explicitly threatened him. Gates said draft emails released earlier this year by the Justice Department appeared to show Epstein “rehearsing” how he or someone else might blackmail him, but Gates said those messages were never sent to him.

The DOJ said last year it found no credible evidence that Epstein blackmailed prominent people.

What Gates told lawmakers

Gates told the panel he began meeting with Epstein in 2011 because he believed Epstein’s wealthy contacts could help support global health work through the Gates Foundation.

Gates said he knew Epstein had a criminal conviction “of a sexual nature,” but said he “probably should have” looked more closely at the details. Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to Florida state charges that required him to register as a sex offender.

Gates said he cut ties with Epstein in 2014 after concluding Epstein would not deliver meaningful philanthropic support. He said Epstein later tried to reengage with him, including through claims tied to Gates’ extramarital affairs.

“I have never victimized anyone,” Gates told lawmakers, according to ABC. Gates also said he never visited Epstein’s island and never engaged in sexual conduct or received massages from people Epstein introduced to him, according to Politico.

What else the committee released

The Oversight Committee also released a transcript from its interview with Lesley Groff, Epstein’s longtime secretary.

NBC News reported Groff told lawmakers she never witnessed anything illegal during her 18 years working for Epstein. Politico reported Groff said she was unaware of Epstein’s crimes during her employment and said she was never charged with wrongdoing.

Gates said after his testimony that he supported the release of all files and hoped his participation would help victims get justice.

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