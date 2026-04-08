Blanche defends Trump role in probes, open to permanent AG job

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said President Donald Trump has the right and duty to push for investigations into people he believes should be examined. He also said he would accept the role of attorney general permanently if asked.

Blanche made the remarks in his first detailed public comments since taking over the Justice Department following the removal of former Attorney General Pam Bondi last week.

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Blanche backs Trump’s role in directing investigations

He pushed back on questions about whether the White House is improperly influencing federal probes. He said the department is handling thousands of investigations and that some involve people Trump has previously clashed with.

“That is his right, and indeed it is his duty to do that,” Blanche said, referring to the president’s role in raising potential cases for review. “And so I do not view this as pressure. I do not view this as something that is going to keep me up at night, except to make sure that we are investigating every case that we have to the fullest extent of the law and using all the resources we can.”

Blanche also said the Justice Department would consider fraud referrals from the White House, framing that as part of how presidents communicate priorities to federal agencies.

Justice Department leadership remains unsettled

Blanche said he does not know why Bondi was removed, stating that only the president can answer that question. He also praised her tenure and said he plans to continue previously scheduled appearances with her.

The leadership change has prompted internal discussions about additional personnel moves at the department, though no further changes have been confirmed.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Blanche says he would accept permanent role

Blanche said he did not seek the job but would accept whatever decision Trump makes about his future.

“If he chooses to nominate me, that’s an honor,” Blanche said. “If he chooses to nominate somebody else, and I go back to being the DAG (Deputy Attorney General), that is an honor; if he chooses to nominate somebody else and asks me to go do something else, I will say, thank you very much, I love you, sir.”

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Blanche previously represented Trump in multiple criminal cases and was serving as deputy attorney general before being elevated to the acting role.