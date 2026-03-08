Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Body cam footage does not show Texas man shot by ICE hitting agent with car

Cassandra Buchman
Body camera videos released from the fatal shooting of Ruben Ray Martinez, a U.S. citizen, by a federal immigration agent, cast doubt on Department of Homeland Security's version of events.
Image credit: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Full story

Body camera videos released from the fatal shooting of Ruben Ray Martinez, a U.S. citizen, by a federal immigration agent, have cast doubt on the Department of Homeland Security’s version of events.

Martinez was shot while celebrating his birthday on South Padre Island in March 2025. The killing did not gain national attention until months later. Body camera footage was released by the Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday after public records requests from multiple media outlets.

A Texas grand jury declined to charge Homeland Security Investigations Supervisory Special Agent Jack Stevens, the agent who shot Martinez.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

The Department of Homeland Security said Martinez intentionally ran over a Homeland Security Investigations special agent, putting him on the hood of the vehicle. 

“Upon witnessing this, another agent fired defensive shots to protect himself, his fellow agents, and the general public,” a DHS spokesperson previously told Straight Arrow News. 

Videos released Friday, though, don’t show Martinez’s car hitting an agent. One video starts at the scene of a car crash, with multiple cars around. Federal agents were present, which the Texas Tribune noted is common, as South Padre Island is a border community about 30 miles from Mexico.

As officers tried to redirect traffic, Martinez’s car, a blue Ford Fusion, pulled up very slowly, even appearing to stop at one point before reaching an intersection. An agent yelled “Stop him” and “Get him out” before opening fire three times. Martinez was then pulled out of the car, and thrown to the ground by an ICE agent face down.

Lawyers for Martinez’s family said that the footage and other documents don’t support the Trump administration’s statements.

“This batch of evidence shows no justification for Ruben’s killing,” Charles Stam and Alex Stamm, attorneys for Martinez’s mother, said in a joint statement, according to the Texas Tribune. “We, and the public, have yet to see all of the evidence held by the government.”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement that it stands by the grand jury’s decision.

“This incident was investigated from every possible angle by an independent body, and it cleared our officer,” ICE said.

A written statement by Joshua Orta, who was in the car with Martinez, was previously shared with Straight Arrow News. His recollection contradicts what DHS said about the shooting.

Orta wrote they had a “few drinks” at a condo and hung out at a pool party, then went to Whataburger before approaching the accident. He said a local police officer saw an open alcohol container in the back of the car, and told the two to turn around and leave. An officer approached the car, slapped the hood and tried to get in front of the vehicle, Orta said.

While being questioned by a Department of Public Safety officer, Orta said the car didn’t hit the officer.

“He kind of like, you know what I mean, caught his feet,” Orta said. “It was just slowly moving and they started shooting.”

Martinez, Orta said, didn’t know what to do and “definitely didn’t want to go to jail.”

“As far as running over an officer, endangering, he wouldn’t do that,” Orta said.

Orta died last month in a single-car crash in San Antonio, which Stamm called an “awful tragedy.” 

Martinez’s mom speaks out

In an interview with CBS News, Rachel Reyes said she wants to know what happened and why federal agents feel the shooting was justified.

“I’m not a mother in denial. I’m just a mother in doubt, because I know my son and I know he’s not a threat,” Reyes told the news outlet.

She said she doesn’t blame President Donald Trump for her son’s death because “he wasn’t the one who pulled the trigger.” However, Reyes added that something needs to be changed in that department as far as the pattern of violence or abuse and impunity.”

“[My son] was not a violent person. He was not aggressive,” she said.

Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
Tags: , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Body camera footage contradicts the federal government's account of why an immigration agent shot and killed a U.S. citizen during a traffic stop in Texas.

Conflicting accounts of the shooting

The Department of Homeland Security said Martinez intentionally ran over an agent, but released videos do not show the car hitting anyone, according to multiple media outlets that reviewed the footage.

Grand jury declined to charge officer

A Texas grand jury found no criminality in the shooting, a decision ICE officials say they stand by despite the discrepancies between the agency's public statements and the video evidence.

Key witness has died

Joshua Orta, who was in the car with Martinez and told investigators the vehicle did not hit an officer, died last month in a single-car crash in San Antonio. The released footage includes him being questioned by authorities.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 71 media outlets

Community reaction

Ruben Ray Martinez's mother Rachel Reyes, a self-proclaimed Trump supporter, called for ending "abuse and impunity" among law enforcement while stating she doesn't blame President Donald Trump for her son's death.

Context corner

Martinez's death on March 15, 2025 was the first known instance of DHS agents killing an American citizen during Trump's second term, occurring months before the Minneapolis shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti that sparked nationwide protests.

Debunking

According to passenger Joshua Orta, Martinez's car was "barely moving" and came to a "full stop" before turning left. The body camera footage does not clearly show the vehicle striking an agent, contradicting DHS claims that Martinez "intentionally ran over" an agent.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Texas Department of Public Safety
  2. Texas Tribune
  3. CBS News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left foreground the victim — using phrases like "US citizen" and "shooting death"— and frame the footage as actively undermining officials, using words such as "refute" and amplifying family attorneys' claim that it "shows no justification," tying the case to political accountability.
  • Media outlets in the center focus on the investigative record with tentative phrasing — "appears to contradict" and "quietly released."
  • Media outlets on the right stick to institutional labels like "federal immigration agent" and emphasize the "first visual account," de-emphasizing attorneys' moral claims and evidentiary gaps.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

71 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Body camera footage released by Texas officials shows Ruben Ray Martinez driving slowly near a traffic accident in South Padre Island before he was fatally shot by an ICE agent in March 2025, contradicting government claims that he intentionally ran over an agent.
  • Lawyers for Martinez's family and the footage indicate his car was barely moving, he was braking and he was shot at point-blank range without posing a danger to ICE agents.
  • Martinez's passenger disputed the government's account, stating Martinez did not hit an officer and was shot without warning; the passenger died before formalizing his declaration.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • Newly released footage shows the fatal shooting of Ruben Ray Martinez and questions DHS' claim he intentionally rammed an agent; hours of video and records were released Friday after The Associated Press's request.
  • Shortly after midnight, Martinez approached a busy intersection where South Padre police and three HSI agents from a maritime border security task force directed traffic, after drinking and smoking marijuana earlier that night.
  • Homeland Security Investigations Supervisory Special Agent Jack Stevens fired three shots through the driver’s window, all hitting Martinez, autopsy shows, in about 15 seconds.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • Newly released bodycam videos challenge the Department of Homeland Security's claim that Ruben Ray Martinez intentionally rammed an agent before being fatally shot in Texas in 2025.
  • Martinez was driving slowly near a traffic checkpoint and stopped fully before slowly moving, with agents shouting for him to stop as Special Agent Jack Stevens fired three shots through the car window.
  • The videos do not clearly show Martinez's vehicle hitting anyone despite claims that he struck an agent, and Stevens stated he fired to protect others from a perceived terrorist attack.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. Texas Department of Public Safety
  2. Texas Tribune
  3. CBS News

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.