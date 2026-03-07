Bombing in Peru injures 33, 5 seriously

At least 33 people are injured following a grenade explosion at a nightclub in Peru. The Associated Press reported minors are among the wounded. The explosion happened in the pre-dawn hours at the Dali nightclub in the province of Trujillo. This is along the northern coast of Peru.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

Gerardo Florián Gómez, executive director of the Trujillo Health Network, told The Associated Press at least five of the injured are in serious condition. Gomez added some of the victims suffered amputations and shrapnel wounds and are undergoing surgery. Among the injured are three minors: one 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds.

Less than a month ago another blast in the same city damaged 25 homes, but caused no injuries or fatalities.

The AP reported extortion and illegal mining plague the region. In 2025, this same region experienced 286 explosions, 136 of which occurred in the city of Trujillo.

In Saturday’s attack it wasn’t immediately know who was responsible or a motive.

This a developing story. Straight Arrow News will update as more information becomes available.