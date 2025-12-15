Bondi Beach attack: Charges coming as Australia reconsiders gun laws

Australian police say they expect to charge the surviving suspect in the deadly Bondi Beach attack that targeted a Hanukkah celebration and killed 15 people. As the investigation continues, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is now signaling possible changes to gun laws in a country long defined by strict firearms controls.

What happened at Bondi Beach

Authorities say the shooting unfolded Sunday evening local time during a “Hanukkah by the Sea” event near the beach. The gathering was described as a family-friendly celebration with music, children, and activities.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

Police say the attackers arrived in a silver hatchback near a pedestrian bridge and opened fire on the crowd.

The death toll stands at 15, with victims ranging in age from 10 to 87. As of Monday, at least 38 people remained hospitalized, and officials said several were in critical condition.

Police: suspects were father and son

Investigators say the two suspected gunmen were a father and his adult son, ages 50 and 24. The 50-year-old was shot and killed by police at the scene. The 24-year-old was wounded and remains hospitalized in critical condition. Police say they expect to bring criminal charges against him.

Officials have not released either suspect’s name. Police also said they are not searching for any additional attackers.

Authorities added new background Monday: the father immigrated to Australia in 1998 on a student visa and remained in the country for decades on different visas.

The son is an Australian-born citizen who first came to police attention in 2019 “on the basis of being associated with others,” according to the home affairs minister. Police said neither suspect had a prior criminal record.

A bystander tackled a gunman and is now in surgery

One of the defining moments of the attack came from a bystander who rushed a gunman, tackled him from behind, and wrestled away a long gun. Video of the intervention has circulated widely.

Australian leaders have now publicly identified the man as Ahmed el Ahmed. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he acted at great personal risk, suffered serious injuries and was undergoing operations in the hospital on Monday.

Explosive devices found, security stepped up

Police say they found two improvised explosive devices near the scene, and they were safely disabled.

In response, authorities launched “Operation Shelter,” increasing police presence around Jewish communities, including places of worship and schools. The prime minister said the government will increase security funding for Jewish community groups nationwide.

Leaders call it antisemitic terrorism

Prime Minister Albanese has condemned the shooting as “pure evil,” calling it antisemitism and terrorism. President Donald Trump also weighed in from the White House during a Christmas event over the weekend. He called it “horrible” and “purely antisemitic.”

“Today we can say loudly we celebrate Hanukkah,” Trump added.

Gun laws are back on the table

Australia’s gun rules, already among the strictest in the world, are facing renewed scrutiny. At a news conference on Monday, officials said the older suspect had a recreational hunting license through a gun club that allowed him to possess a long gun.

Start your day with fact-based news. Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe Anytime. Daily Newsletter

Leaders say they’re looking at whether additional changes are needed. Albanese said he will convene the national cabinet to push for more uniformity on gun laws nationwide.

What we don’t know yet

Even as officials label the attack terrorism, police have said they’re still working to determine ideology and motive. Investigators say they need time to dig into what drove the father and son, and how the attack came together.