Bondi Beach shooting suspect faces 59 charges, including murder and terrorism

Shea Taylor
The surviving man accused of opening fire at a Hanukkah celebration in Australia has now been officially charged with murder and terrorism.
Image credit: AAP Image/Flavio Brancaleone
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Charges filed

Naveed Akram, 24, has been formally charged in connection with the deadly antisemitic shooting during a Hanukkah celebration in Australia Sunday.

Facing 59 counts

Akram is facing 59 charges, including murder, terrorism and 40 counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to murder.

Possible ISIS link

Authorities are now investigating the suspects' possible links to ISIS, including a trip to the Philippines, a region identified by counterterrorism officials as a hub for extremist activity.

Full story

The man accused of opening fire on a Hanukkah celebration in Australia has been formally charged after he awoke from a coma. Among the 59 charges against him are murder and terrorism.

Police say Naveed Akram, 24, and his father carried out a mass shooting on Sunday on Sydney’s Bondi Beach. The shooting targeted Jews and left 15 people dead. Akram’s father, Sajid Akram, 50, was killed at the scene.

The latest

Naveed Akram was charged Wednesday after waking from a coma in the hospital, where he’s been since police shot him and his father during the attack.

Prosecutors have filed 59 charges against the younger Akram, including 15 counts of murder, one count of terrorism, 40 counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to murder, placing an explosive near a building with intent to cause harm, and publicly displaying a terrorist organization’s symbol.

Authorities say they are now investigating the suspects’ possible links to ISIS, including a past trip to the Philippines, a region that has previously been identified by counterterrorism officials as a hub for extremist activity.

What we know about the attack

The shooting happened Sunday evening local time during a “Hanukkah by the Sea” event near the beach. A bystander tackled one of the shooters and wrestled away his gun during the attack.

That bystander has now been identified as Ahmed el Ahmed, 43. He was shot twice but survived and is now being hailed a hero.

An elderly couple also attempted to tackle and disarm one of the gunmen. The man was able to get the gun away from the shooter, but both he and his wife were ultimately killed.

Authorities say two Islamic State flags and improvised explosive devices were found in the vehicle the gunmen drove to the site of the shooting.

Australia’s domestic intelligence agency investigated Naveed Akram in 2019 over his alleged extremist associations, but police said they determined he did not pose a threat.

Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Jason K. Morrell contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Charges filed in the Sydney Bondi Beach mass shooting highlight ongoing concerns about extremist violence, raising questions about public safety, counterterrorism efforts, and the targeting of religious communities.

Extremism and terrorism

Authorities have charged Naveed Akram with murder and terrorism, and are investigating his alleged ties to ISIS, underscoring the persistent threat of extremist violence.

Public safety and response

The community's response, including bystanders confronting the attackers, and police intervention, put a spotlight on public resilience and emergency response to mass violence.

Targeting of religious communities

The attack during a Hanukkah event and the presence of alleged ISIS symbols point to concerns about targeted violence against religious groups and implications for community security.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 206 media outlets

Context corner

Australia has experienced few mass shootings since strict gun control was enacted following the 1996 Port Arthur massacre. Recently, concerns about rising antisemitism and violent extremism have been highlighted by Jewish leaders and reinforced by this attack.

Debunking

Some claims suggested the attackers received terrorist training in the Philippines. However, Philippine officials and military authorities state there is no evidence that the two suspects underwent training there during their recent visit.

Global impact

The attack has received international condemnation and prompted global calls for stronger action against antisemitism. It also led world leaders, including those from the US and Israel, to issue statements of solidarity with Australia’s Jewish community.

Sources

  1. NPR
  2. The New York Times
  3. NBC News
  4. USA Today

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the perpetrator as a "suspect" or "alleged gunman," emphasizing legal precision and explicitly labeling the incident an "antisemitic mass shooting" while detailing charges like "public display of a prohibited symbol.
  • Media outlets in the center maintain a factual tone, using "suspect" and "massacre," but uniquely broaden the narrative to include societal "reckoning" on antisemitism and gun control, and mention the suspect's refusal to be interviewed.
  • Media outlets on the right immediately brand the individual a "terrorist" responsible for "murders" in a "deadly rampage," employing emotionally charged terms like "slapped with charges" and highlighting a "hero cop.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

206 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Naveed Akram, 24, has been charged with 59 offenses, including 15 counts of murder and one count of committing a terrorist act, after a mass shooting at Bondi Beach on December 14.
  • The attack resulted in 15 deaths and over 40 injuries, marking it as Australia's deadliest shooting since 1996.
  • Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett stated there is currently no evidence of other individuals being involved in the attack, but investigations are ongoing.
  • Authorities revealed that Naveed Akram traveled to the Philippines with his father, Sajid Akram, prior to the attack, raising concerns about their potential extremist connections.

Key points from the Center

  • Naveed Akram, the surviving suspect in the Bondi Beach mass shooting, has been charged with 59 offences, including 15 counts of murder and one count of committing a terrorist act, New South Wales Police said.
  • Second gunman killed: The other attacker, identified as his father Sajid Akram, 50, was shot dead during an exchange of fire with police at the scene.
  • Targeted attack: The shooting killed 15 people and injured dozens more at an event celebrating the first night of Hanukkah, targeting Australia’s Jewish community.

Key points from the Right

  • Naveed Akram, 24, faces 59 charges, including 15 counts of murder, following a shooting during a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach that killed 15 people.
  • Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the attack as an act of "pure evil" and terrorism specifically targeting the Jewish community.
  • Explosive devices and homemade Islamic State flags were found in the vehicle linked to Akram and his father, Sajid, who died at the scene.
  • At least 20 others were injured in the attack, with some victims ranging from ages 10 to 87.

