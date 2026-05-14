Border Patrol chief steps down in latest shakeup in immigration agencies

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks stepped down Thursday, effective immediately, in the latest leadership shakeup in federal immigration agencies.

Banks told Fox News that it’s “time to pass the reigns,” adding, “It’s time to enjoy the family and life.”

“I feel like I got the ship back on course from the least secure disastrous chaotic border to the most secure border this country has ever seen,” Banks said.

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Banks had led the 19,500-member Border Patrol since shortly after President Donald Trump took office last year. During that time, the Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement greatly stepped up efforts to deport unauthorized immigrants, often through controversial and sometimes violent enforcement surges in major cities.

Customs and Border Protection has not confirmed Banks’ retirement.

ICE’s acting director, Todd Lyons, stepped down recently, and former Sen. Markwayne Mullin replaced Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Previous prostitution allegations

Banks’ departure comes a month after the right-leaning Washington Examiner cited anonymous sources who alleged he engaged in unethical behavior as a federal agent.

The April 1 story claimed that Banks “bragged” to colleagues during a previous management role at the Border Patrol about paying for prostitutes while in Colombia and Thailand for work.

The Examiner article also said Customs and Border Protection investigated Banks’ behavior but the investigation ended abruptly when former Noem was in office.

Banks denied wrongdoing.

The story was based largely on interviews with former Border Patrol agents, one of whom said Banks had taken overseas trips solely for engaging with prostitutes. Prostitution is legal in Colombia and Thailand.

“He’s going to third-world countries to take advantage of poor f***ing women,” one former agent told the Examiner, “which disgusts the hell out of me.”

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