Border Patrol using predictive intelligence program to track Americans’ ‘suspicious’ travel patterns

Mikael Thalen
The U.S. Border Patrol is using a predictive intelligence program to monitor millions of drivers to identify "suspicious" travel patterns.
Summary

License plate cameras

A network of license plate reading cameras is being used by U.S. border patrol to monitor millions of drivers.

Secretive algorithm

An algorithm uses the photos of license plates to flag “suspicious” travel patterns to federal law enforcement.

“Dragnet surveillance”

Customs and Border Protection has defended the program as legal, while law scholars say it amounts to “dragnet surveillance.”

Full story

The U.S. Border Patrol is using a predictive intelligence program to monitor millions of drivers across the country to identify travel patterns it deems “suspicious.” The secretive program, revealed by The Associated Press, has resulted in American drivers being detained, searched and even arrested.

The program feeds images from a network of license plate reading cameras into an algorithm that flags vehicles based on data such as their origin and travel route. Federal law enforcement officials can then alert local police agencies to initiate traffic stops. 

Drivers, unaware that they were targeted by the surveillance program, are then pulled over for purported violations such as speeding, failure to signal, darkly tinted windows, or “even a dangling air freshener blocking the view,” the AP reported.

The news agency says its investigation was based on thousands of pages of court records, government documents, law enforcement data and arrest reports. Reporters also interviewed attorneys, privacy experts, dozens of federal, state and local officials, and eight former government officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The investigation also found that many cameras are concealed in construction equipment, such as yellow and orange crash barrels, and faux electrical boxes.

The scope of such programs is expected to increase as U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is set to receive more than $2.7 billion in surveillance funding under the Trump administration.

Agency confirms surveillance

In response to the investigation, CBP confirmed the use of license plate-reading cameras to help identify and disrupt threats and criminal networks. 

CBP said its predictive intelligence program is “governed by a stringent, multi-layered policy framework, as well as federal law and constitutional protections, to ensure the technology is applied responsibly and for clearly defined security purposes.”

While the Border Patrol once operated primarily along the Mexican and Canadian borders, the agency has expanded its reach over the years to within 100 miles of the border, including coastlines. When the AP’s investigation found the Border Patrol’s camera network present further inside the country, CBP responded by saying its officers are legally allowed to “operate anywhere in the United States.”

Suspicious behavior that can flag the attention of federal agents also includes the use of a rental car, using backcountry roads or making short trips in a border region. The CBP is also utilizing other license plate-reading cameras from private companies and other government entities, such as the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Is this constitutional?

Although courts have deemed license plate-based surveillance legal, legal experts say the expansion of such programs calls into question their constitutionality.

Nicole Ozer, the executive director of the Center for Constitutional Democracy at the University of California, San Francisco, law school, described the AP’s findings as alarming.

“They are collecting mass amounts of information about who people are, where they go, what they do, and who they know … engaging in dragnet surveillance of Americans on the streets, on the highways, in their cities, in their communities,” Ozer said. “These surveillance systems do not make communities safer.”

Mikael Thalen

Mikael Thalen is a tech reporter for Straight Arrow News, where he covers cybersecurity, surveillance, hacking and digital privacy.
Alan Judd contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

U.S. Border Patrol's nationwide surveillance program raises questions about privacy rights, government transparency, and potential constitutional challenges as law enforcement agencies use algorithm-driven license plate monitoring to flag and detain drivers for travel patterns deemed suspicious.

Domestic surveillance

The use of large-scale, algorithm-driven surveillance expands federal monitoring beyond border regions and may affect ordinary Americans' daily lives, raising notable privacy and civil liberties questions.

Government transparency

The secretive nature of the program and efforts to conceal its operations from courts and the public highlight challenges in oversight and accountability of law enforcement activities.

Constitutional rights

Legal scholars and advocacy groups are concerned the scale and method of surveillance could infringe on protections against unreasonable searches, prompting debate over Fourth Amendment interpretations in the context of digital data collection.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 93 media outlets

Community reaction

Some in affected communities, such as local Latino populations and civil liberties organizations, express alarm about people being detained or questioned due to the program, raising concerns about privacy, profiling and constitutional rights.

Global impact

The use of mass surveillance technology by law enforcement in the U.S. mirrors trends in other countries, both authoritarian and democratic, as similar surveillance practices are increasingly justified for national security abroad.

Policy impact

Policies expanding Border Patrol surveillance have resulted in ordinary Americans being flagged, detained or questioned, prompting legal challenges and debates about the boundaries of federal law enforcement authority.

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasize the domestic reach of Border Patrol's "secretive" monitoring, highlighting "hidden cameras" operating "far from any border" and "in major metropolitan areas," framing it as broad government overreach impacting civil liberties.
  • Media outlets in the center ,while acknowledging the "secretive program" and "suspicious" patterns, distinctly introduce "raising Fourth Amendment concerns" and "whisper stops," focusing on legal and procedural critiques.
  • Media outlets on the right similarly critique government intrusion, using terms like "Tracks" and questioning criteria with quoted "Suspicious" to underscore concerns about expansive authority and individual freedoms.

Media landscape

Key points from the Left

  • The U.S. Border Patrol monitors millions of American drivers through a predictive intelligence program to identify suspicious travel patterns, as found by The Associated Press.
  • The program uses a network of cameras scanning license plates and algorithms to flag vehicles, leading to stops based on drivers' routes and behaviors, according to the investigation.
  • U.S. Customs and Border Protection claims the program follows strict policies, but it raises concerns about privacy and constitutional rights, noted by critics including Andrew Ferguson and Nicole Ozer.

Key points from the Center

  • Border Patrol is monitoring drivers with license plate readers and detaining those with "suspicious" travel patterns.
  • Courts are recognizing that large-scale surveillance capturing everyone everywhere might be unconstitutional under the Fourth Amendment.
  • Critics say the surveillance systems do not make communities safer and collect mass amounts of information about people's movements and associations.

Key points from the Right

  • The U.S. Border Patrol is secretly monitoring millions of American drivers to identify and detain those with "suspicious" travel patterns, according to The Associated Press.
  • The agency uses cameras and algorithms to flag vehicles based on their travel routes and behavior, leading to aggressive questioning of drivers for minor infractions.
  • U.S. Customs and Border Protection claims it uses this technology to disrupt criminal networks, adhering to a stringent policy framework for responsible application.
  • Legal scholars express concern that vast surveillance networks may raise constitutional issues, highlighting concerns over Fourth Amendment rights.

