Both Dan Sullivans can appear in contested Alaska Senate race, though their names may look different

Julia Marshall
Alaska's Supreme Court rules two Dan Sullivans can be on the state’s Senate ballot, despite allegations one was not a “good faith” candidate.
Image credit: Sullivan for Senate via Facebook, Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
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When Alaskans head to the polls this year to vote in the Senate primary, there will be two Dan Sullivans on the ballot. Following what has been a month of back-and-forth, the state Supreme Court ruled Monday that both Sen. Dan Sullivan and a second Dan Sullivan can appear. 

The saga has been ongoing since May, when Daniel J. Sullivan, who goes by Dan, entered the race to run against incumbent Republican Sen. Dan S. Sullivan. 

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In a statement to Straight Arrow, the National Republican Senate Campaign accused Democrats of recruiting another Dan Sullivan to resort “to deceitful political maneuvers that attempt to trick Alaskans and buy a seat.”

After multiple legal challenges, the state Supreme Court’s final say is that both Sullivans must appear, but the elections division has the authority to determine how their names are listed. 

In a sample ballot posted on its website, the elections division officially listed Sen. Sullivan with the words “(Registered Republican) Incumbent” added below his name, while Dan J. Sullivan is listed as “Sullivan, Daniel J. Jr.” with no party affiliation.

Sample-Ballot-2026-Primary-AlaskaDownload

The Sullivan saga

When the new Dan Sullivan entered the race, Sen. Sullivan made allegations that he was not a “good faith” candidate, while Republicans accused Democrats of using the new Dan Sullivan as a tactic to win the election. 

Confusing Republican voters could benefit the Democratic leader in the race, former Rep. Mary Peltola.

The non-senator Sullivan has long maintained that he has had no contact with Peltola, saying the decision to run was his choice. 

However, the Anchorage Daily News reported that the metadata on challenger Sullivan’s May 29 press release announcing his candidacy “indicated it was written by someone by the name of ‘Amber Lee.’” A person by that same name is listed as being affiliated with a political action committee that supported Peltola’s previous runs for Congress, according to one of incumbent Sullivan’s complaints. 

The controversy led the Alaska Division of Elections to investigate and determine that the new Dan Sullivan was ineligible to run. That didn’t stop the fight, however. 

After election officials removed Dan J. Sullivan from the ballot, he filed a lawsuit to restore his name, alongside Sen. Dan Sullivan.  

From that lawsuit, a lower-court judge ruled Sullivan could run, forcing his name back onto the ballot. Officials appealed the ruling, leading to Monday’s Alaska Supreme Court decision. 

Following the decision, Sen. Sullivan’s campaign shared a statement on X, saying, “We’re disappointed in the court’s decision because as the sham candidate Dan J. Sullivan’s lawyers made clear in their legal arguments, the only reason he is running is to deceive voters and manipulate Alaska’s election system.”

The challenger Dan Sullivan told the AP on Monday he was just tired of the incumbent and decided to do something about it. 

“I just decided it was something I needed to do,” he said of running for office. “I will find out if it was the right thing or not, but I’m going to give it a shot.”

The state of the race

The legal back-and-forth, allegations from Republicans and overall controversy have made headlines for weeks, as Democrats see the Alaska election as an opportunity to regain control of Congress. 

The top four candidates in the Aug. 18 primary, regardless of party, will go on to the general election in November. Should Peltola and Sen. Sullivan appear on the ballot, polls have Peltola with a slight edge in the race

The two have spent millions on their campaigns, with Sen. Sullivan’s finances coming in at just over $9 million and Peltola’s at around $8.6 million, making for a pretty even financial match. 

But if Dan J. Sullivan also qualifies for the general election, confusion among voters when choosing a Sullivan to vote for could give Peltola the advantage she needs to win — a worry Republicans have taken issue with.

Because Dan J. Sullivan only recently entered the race, his odds are not reflected in the latest polls. 

Round out your reading

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

Alaska voters in the August 18 Senate primary will see two candidates named Dan Sullivan on the same ballot, a condition confirmed by the state Supreme Court.

Two Sullivans on the ballot

The Alaska Supreme Court ruled both Sen. Dan S. Sullivan and Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. must appear, with the elections division distinguishing them by listing the incumbent's party and status below his name.

Ballot design already set

A sample ballot posted by the Alaska Division of Elections shows the challenger listed as "Sullivan, Daniel J. Jr." with no party affiliation, giving voters a visual cue but not eliminating the shared name.

Contested candidate background

Metadata on the challenger's announcement press release indicated it was written by someone affiliated with a PAC that previously supported Democratic candidate Mary Peltola, according to incumbent Sullivan's complaint; the challenger has denied any contact with Peltola.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Ballotpedia
  2. The New York Times
  3. Polymarket

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left cast the ruling as a political loss, using terms like “big blow” and “red state” to emphasize GOP embarrassment and electoral fallout.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right flip the script with “fake” and “overrules election officials,” portraying the case as a legitimacy dispute and judicial overreach.

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Media landscape

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72 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The Alaska Supreme Court ruled that a man with the same name and party affiliation as U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan is qualified to run and must be placed on the August primary ballot.
  • The court affirmed a lower court's finding that the Division of Elections abused its discretion by removing the challenger from the ballot.
  • The Supreme Court sent the issue of how the challenger should be listed on the ballot back to the elections division, consistent with Alaska's ballot design law.
  • The Division of Elections had claimed the challenger's candidacy was intended to confuse voters, but this claim was not upheld based on constitutional and state legal requirements.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, the Alaska Supreme Court ruled that a namesake challenger is qualified to run for the U.S. Senate, ordering election officials to place Dan J. Sullivan on the August primary ballot.
  • Earlier this month, Alaska Division of Elections Director Carol Beecher disqualified the candidate, arguing his candidacy was not filed in 'good faith' and intended to confuse voters rather than serve Alaskans.
  • Anchorage Superior Court Judge Thomas Matthews ruled on Friday that the Division "abused its discretion" by booting the challenger, a finding the Supreme Court affirmed after hearing oral arguments on Monday.
  • Justices ordered the Division to determine how the candidate "shall be listed as a candidate within the confines of existing Alaska ballot design law," while 13 states filed "friends of the court" briefs.
  • The challenger rejects accusations that he is trying to trick voters, yet this competitive race remains critical for determining control of the Senate for President Donald Trump's final two years in office.

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Key points from the Right

  • The Alaska Supreme Court ruled that a man named Dan Sullivan is qualified to run for the U.S. Senate seat and must be placed on the August primary ballot.
  • The court affirmed that the Alaska Division of Elections abused its discretion by removing the challenger Dan Sullivan from the ballot without basing the decision on constitutional or state law qualifications.
  • The court ordered the Division of Elections to decide how to list the two candidates on the ballot within Alaska’s ballot design law but did not decide on the exact listing.
  • The case has national importance as Republicans are concerned that the second Dan Sullivan could siphon votes from the incumbent in a closely watched Senate race.

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Sources

  1. Ballotpedia
  2. The New York Times
  3. Polymarket

Timeline