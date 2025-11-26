Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Bozeman scraps Christmas Stroll poster after AI art accusations

William Jackson
Following a week of public backlash, the Downtown Bozeman Association announced it has scrapped the winning poster for this year's Christmas Stroll. The organization cited "safety concerns of all parties involved" as the reason for the decision. The controversy centered on accusations that the artwork was AI-generated, a claim the artist, Ghassane Moutaoukil, denies.
Image credit: Downtown Bozeman Association

Summary

Poster scrapped

The Downtown Bozeman Association pulled its winning Christmas Stroll poster after accusations it was AI-generated, citing “safety concerns.” The group will instead use a photo of local holiday decorations.

Artist's response

Winner Ghassane Moutaoukil denied using AI, saying the piece was hand-drawn and digitally refined in a relief-printmaking style. He donated the $200 prize to a local nonprofit amid the backlash.

Bigger picture

The dispute shows how hard AI is to spot, with experts warning that detection tools are unreliable. The association said its contest lacked AI rules and pledged to add standards for future entries.

Full story

Following a week of intense backlash, the Downtown Bozeman Association (DBA) has pulled the winning poster for this year’s Christmas Stroll, citing “safety concerns of all parties involved.” The decision comes amid accusations that the artwork was generated using artificial intelligence.

It’s a claim the winning artist, Ghassane Moutaoukil, firmly denies.

The dispute has ignited a broader debate over AI’s role in the arts.

Local creators told The Washington Post the controversy reflects growing anxiety about artistic credibility and livelihoods in an era when AI-generated images can be mistaken for human work. DBA acknowledged that its contest rules did not address AI use, and the organization now plans to add clear standards, including requiring artists to provide working files, according to The Post.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

What changes now

KBZK News reports that the DBA will replace the scrapped poster with a photograph of the town’s “Holiday Spiders” — large decorative displays featured in the annual event. The new promotional image will spotlight the freshly rebuilt fourth spider, which is set to be lit by Santa.

In a since-deleted statement quoted by The Post, the association called the contest winner “an active member of the Bozeman art community.” However, it added that “real-life humans behind this selection process are subject to error.”

What the artist says

Moutaoukil has repeatedly rejected claims that his work was AI-generated. He told The Post, “I fully deny the allegations that my artwork was generated using AI.” He explained that he hand-draws his designs before refining them with Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator.

In a statement to KBZK, he said he would never risk his integrity by using AI tools. He also announced he had donated his $200 prize to a local charity. Although the Bozeman Daily Chronicle noted his Instagram page became unavailable amid the uproar, Moutaoukil said his approach is rooted in traditional relief printmaking, combined with digital photo illustration.

Why the community pushed back

Some local designers argued the poster exhibited “AI-style” artifacts. They claimed they were able to generate highly similar images using prompts, The Post reported.

The Chronicle documented how online criticism escalated after the winner was announced and highlighted examples of the artist’s previous work showing a comparable style.

How difficult is AI detection?

Experts say very. A Montana State University computer science professor told KBZK that AI detection tools lag behind the sophistication of AI image generators. The Chronicle cited research showing people can correctly identify AI-generated images only about 51% of the time — essentially a coin flip.

The DBA says it will now develop a formal policy addressing AI use and verification for future contests and will move forward this year with photo-based promotional materials, according to KBZK and The Post. Whether AI was actually used in the 2025 submission remains contested.

William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
Jason K. Morrell and Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
Tags: , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

A local art contest in Bozeman sparked debate after accusations of AI use led to the withdrawal of a winning poster, raising questions about transparency, credibility and the future of human-created art amid advancing technology.

AI in the arts

Concerns over the potential use of artificial intelligence in creating art highlight ongoing tensions regarding authorship, authenticity and the impact of new technologies on creative professions.

Transparency and contest rules

The Downtown Bozeman Association's response, including new rules for future contests, reflects the need for clear policies when managing artistic competitions and addressing technology use.

Community trust and credibility

Community members' reactions illustrate the importance of maintaining trust in artistic processes and the credibility of public events, especially as distinguishing human and AI-generated works becomes increasingly difficult.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. KBZK
  2. Bozeman Daily Chronicle
  3. Downtown Bozeman via Facebook
  4. Ghassane Moutaoukil via Facebook

Sources

  1. KBZK
  2. Bozeman Daily Chronicle
  3. Downtown Bozeman via Facebook
  4. Ghassane Moutaoukil via Facebook

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.