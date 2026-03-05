‘Brady Bunch’ house wins landmark protection in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles City Council has designated the home used for exterior shots of “The Brady Bunch” a historic-cultural monument. The vote gives the property landmark protections under the city’s preservation rules.

The house sits on Dilling Avenue in Studio City and appeared in exterior shots throughout the sitcom’s run from 1969 to 1974. Interior scenes were filmed on a soundstage using sets that did not resemble the real home.

Landmark status protects the property

The designation protects the house from demolition and places limits on major alterations. Significant renovations would trigger a design review, and the city’s Cultural Heritage Commission could delay changes while preservation options are considered.

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 26: The Brady Bunch House is seen on May 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

The home, built in 1959, features a mid-century ranch design with a shingle roof and stone façade. Over the years, it became a familiar stop for fans of the show, many of whom visit the property simply to take photos outside.

Adrian Scott Fine, president of the Los Angeles Conservancy, said the home has become inseparable from the show’s legacy.

“If you watched the ‘Brady Bunch,’ you knew this house. People make a pilgrimage to see it,” Fine said after the vote. “To have it designated like this makes it all the sweeter.”

American actors Robert Reed (1932 – 1992, left) as Mike Brady, and Barry Williams as Greg Brady in the US TV sitcom ‘The Brady Bunch’, circa 1974. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)

A television exterior that became a cultural icon

The home’s interior never appeared in the original series, but the exterior became closely tied to the show’s depiction of suburban family life. The sitcom followed a blended family of six children and aired for five seasons before building a long second life in syndication.

The house later appeared in the 1995 film “The Brady Bunch Movie” and its sequel.

Interest in the property surged again in 2018 when HGTV bought the home after a bidding war that drove the price to $3.5 million. The network then spent roughly $1.9 million to recreate the show’s fictional interior in the real house.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 06: The Brady Bunch house is seen is seen under construction on January 06, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The renovation — documented in the HGTV miniseries “A Very Brady Renovation” — added features viewers associated with the show, including the floating staircase and the orange-and-green kitchen.

Property continues drawing visitors

The renovation expanded the home to more than 5,000 square feet while leaving the street-facing exterior largely unchanged.

The property sold again in 2023 and has occasionally opened for limited public tours. Fans still visit the house to take photos from the sidewalk, treating it as a small piece of television history tied to one of the most recognizable sitcoms of its era.