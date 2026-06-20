Britain PM Keir Starmer rumored to step down on Monday

British media reports Prime Minister Keir Starmer could step down as early as Monday, though his office insists he remains focused on governing.

The Observer reported that Starmer is expected to outline an orderly exit after holding discussions with senior allies and his wife. The report said senior Labour Party figures anticipate a “clear statement” on his future within days.

A government source, however, pushed back on the speculation, saying Starmer is still committed to his role and has repeatedly stated he would continue leading the country.

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The uncertainty follows a surge in internal party opposition that has been building for months but accelerated sharply after Andy Burnham, a senior Labour figure and mayor of Greater Manchester, won a parliamentary seat in a recent by-election. His return to Parliament enables him to mount a formal leadership challenge.

Burnham’s victory in the Makerfield seat has strengthened his position among Labour lawmakers concerned about the party’s direction. In Britain’s parliamentary system, the leader of the governing party serves as prime minister, meaning a leadership change could result in a new national leader without a general election.

More than 100 Labour members of Parliament have publicly called on Starmer to resign or set out a timetable for his departure. Some reports suggest Burnham’s supporters may already command backing from a majority of Labour lawmakers, a threshold that would undermine Starmer’s ability to demonstrate he can maintain confidence in Parliament.

Starmer has so far resisted those calls. Speaking Friday, he said he would contest any leadership challenge and urged party unity.

“I will stand,” he said. “I’m not going to walk away from that.”

Starmer’s office has dismissed reports of an imminent resignation as conjecture. Downing Street said the prime minister continues to prepare for a possible leadership contest.

If Starmer does step aside, party officials are expected to push for an orderly transition, potentially allowing a successor to be confirmed at the Labour Party’s annual conference later this year.

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