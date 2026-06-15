Britain to ban TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook for under-16s

Julia Marshall
Children under 16 in the U.K. will be banned from numerous social media sites beginning next year, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced.
Image credit: CARLOS JASSO / POOL / AFP via Getty Images
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Children under 16 in Britain will be barred from using several major social media platforms beginning early next year, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Monday

Starmer called the move “a big moment for our country” as Britain joins a growing list of nations imposing restrictions on teen social media use. 

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UK moves ahead with restrictions

At a news conference, Starmer said the ban will apply to Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and X, but not messaging services like WhatsApp and Signal.

Starmer said the government is prepared to confront technology companies that resist the new rules, arguing the restrictions are necessary to protect children from harmful content. He noted he is “not prepared to compromise on the safety and happiness of our children.”

The announcement follows a public consultation that drew more than 116,000 responses, with more than 90% supporting restrictions for children under 16.

The government also plans to limit contact between children and unknown adults on gaming and livestreaming platforms. 

“Taken together, these measures will mean a much more comprehensive model than just a blanket ban on social media — one that responds to how children experience harm online, rather than just where it happens,” Starmer said.

Part of a broader trend 

The U.K. joins a growing list of countries implementing social media bans and restrictions for teens. 

Australia was the first country to adopt a broad social media ban, a move that helped accelerate similar proposals elsewhere. Canada, Brazil and Indonesia have since introduced legislation or age-based restrictions of their own. 

Other countries, including Denmark, Thailand and South Korea, are also looking into developing similar legislation.

Why the US is different 

A similar nationwide ban would face significant legal hurdles in the United States, as Straight Arrow has reported

A Harvard Law Review analysis found that age-verification laws must navigate First Amendment protections while addressing concerns about online harm.

The review argues states may have a stronger legal footing if they regulate platform features rather than directly restricting users.

“By focusing on specific features that lead to harmful effects on minors, states can craft content-neutral laws that will merit only intermediate scrutiny,” Harvard Law wrote.

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

The UK government has announced a ban on social media access for children under 16, set to take effect by spring 2027, part of a growing global movement that directly affects American families with children who travel to or live in Britain and signals the direction of international pressure on U.S.-based tech companies.

U.S. tech firms face new rules

Platforms including TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and X will be legally barred from offering services to under-16s in the UK, with fines threatened for non-compliance, placing new compliance burdens on American companies.

U.S. government opposes the ban

The U.S. Embassy in London warned that regulations should be narrow and not violate free speech protections, and expressed concern about greater burdens on American technology companies, according to the articles.

Age verification methods affect all users

Enforcement is expected to rely on facial age estimation, government-issued IDs or banking information, meaning adults in the UK may also be required to verify their identity to access restricted platforms.

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Community reaction

Bereaved parents whose children died after exposure to harmful online content called the announcement "fantastic" and were "speechless," with some shedding tears. School headteachers in Sunderland said they see social media's negative impact "on a daily basis" and welcomed the ban, while some teenagers expressed concern about feeling isolated or losing a vital means of communication.

History lesson

Australia's ban, introduced in December 2025, is the closest precedent. Early data shows most underage users still accessed restricted platforms via VPNs or falsified credentials, and no fines had been issued to platforms months after implementation. France's earlier attempt to restrict social media for under-15s and the UK's own Online Safety Act — which took eight years to pass — illustrate the difficulty of translating intent into effective enforcement.

Policy impact

Enforcement falls on platforms rather than children, meaning under-16s who circumvent the ban will not face penalties. Platforms failing to comply could face multimillion-dollar fines. The ban also extends to livestreaming and stranger contact on gaming sites, and AI romantic chatbots will require users to be 18. Restrictions on features like infinite scrolling for 16 and 17-year-olds will be on by default to avoid a sudden drop-off in protections at age 16.

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Sources

  1. ABC News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left treat the move as a landmark child-safety intervention that could “give kids their childhood back,” but also, in one sharper piece, as a “desperate” or “cowardly” political “legacy grab.”
  • Media outlets in the center stay procedural, explaining what changes and why.
  • Media outlets on the right more often frame it as an “Australia-style” or even “radical” crackdown, stressing “crushing blow”-type political combat and, in some cases, the UK’s place as the fourth country to adopt such rules.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • Britain will ban social media services for under-16s, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Monday.
  • Starmer stated that the ban goes further than any country in the world to protect children and give them their childhood back.
  • The ban will apply to apps including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, Snapchat, Threads, Twitch, Kick, and Reddit.
  • This move may increase tensions with the U.S., which cautioned that regulations should be narrow and respect free speech protections, according to the U.S. Embassy in London.

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Key points from the Center

  • Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a blanket ban on social media for children under the age of 16, introducing what he called an "Australia plus" model of sweeping digital restrictions.
  • The hardline policy targets major global platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook, YouTube, Snapchat, Reddit, and Threads, which will be entirely legally prohibited from offering services to young teenagers.
  • The restrictions extend far beyond standard social media apps, implementing a total ban on under-18s accessing sexual or romantic AI chatbots, and stripping stranger-chat features from multiplayer online gaming platforms.
  • New curfews will target older teenagers up to the age of 18, integrating technical feature blocks designed to entirely prevent late-night infinite scrolling and restrict late-night platform access.
  • The landmark regulations are expected to hit Parliament before Christmas, utilizing immediate fast-track powers under the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Act to bring the first wave of enforcement rules into active effect by Spring 2027.

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Key points from the Right

  • Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a ban on social media use for under-16s in Britain, aiming to protect children's wellbeing and affecting over 12 million children.
  • The ban targets platforms including TikTok, Instagram, Threads, Facebook, X, YouTube, Snapchat, Reddit, and introduces additional restrictions on livestreaming and interaction with strangers in gaming apps.
  • The UK plans stricter measures than Australia, including potential social media curfews for older teens and limits on AI chatbots, with further details expected next month.
  • A government consultation found that 90% of parents support the ban, while over 83% believe social media risks outweigh its benefits for children, though some campaigners warn such restrictions may cause more problems.

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Sources

  1. ABC News