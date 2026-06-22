Keir Starmer resigns, setting off race for Britain’s next leader

After weeks of calls to step down from more than 100 members of his own party, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his resignation early Monday morning.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, Starmer said he will step down as leader of the governing Labour Party but remain prime minister until a successor is chosen.

“I will ask the national executive committee of the Labour Party to set out a timetable. With nominations opening on the 9th of July and completed by the summer recess. In the case of a contest, this will ensure a new leader is in place before parliament returns in September,” he said.

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Who might succeed Starmer?

Starmer’s departure follows months of internal unrest and growing calls for a leadership change after Labour’s poor showing in May local elections, where the party lost more than 100 council seats and control of the Welsh Parliament.

Pressure on Starmer intensified after Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester and one of Labour’s most prominent figures, won a parliamentary seat in a recent by-election. His return to Parliament gives him a clear path to launch a formal leadership bid.

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Burnham’s victory in Makerfield has strengthened his standing among Labour lawmakers looking for a reset. Under Britain’s parliamentary system, the leader of the governing party serves as prime minister, meaning Labour can replace Starmer without holding a national election.

Burnham has emerged as the early focus of succession talk inside the party, and he confirmed on Monday that he plans to see the prime minister role. “It is important that this process is conducted in an orderly and responsible way,” he wrote on X. “I will put myself forward as part of this process.”

Keir has given huge service to our country and I want to thank him for his leadership and dedication during such a challenging period.



His decision marks the beginning of a transition and it is important that this process is conducted in an orderly and responsible way. I will… — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) June 22, 2026

Burnham is expected to be sworn into Parliament Monday after winning Friday’s special election.

Whoever succeeds Starmer will become Britain’s seventh prime minister in 10 years.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more updates.