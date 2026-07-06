Trump admin sticks with Reflecting Pool contractor despite repair questions

William Jackson
The Trump administration will not seek new bids to repair the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said Sunday, as the project faces questions over damage, cost and no-bid contracts.
Image credit: AP Photo/Tom Brenner

The Trump administration will not seek new bids to repair the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said Sunday, as the project faces questions over damage, cost and no-bid contracts.

Burgum told CNN the administration will use the same contractor for the repairs, saying the company did a “fantastic job.”

The pool was drained this spring as part of a project tied to the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration. After the work was done, algae spread in the water and pieces of the new coating appeared to peel off the bottom.

Burgum defended the work in an interview with ABC News, saying the pool was fixed “in the sense that it’s no longer leaking 45,000 gallons a day.” He said less than one-tenth of 1% of the industrial liner was damaged and that the remaining work involves fixing damage he attributed to vandals.

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President Donald Trump has said vandals cut a 350-foot gash into the liner. Burgum described the damage as multiple cuts adding up to that figure. He said the pool will have to be at least partially drained in the coming week to finish repairs.

Authorities have arrested more than a half-dozen people in connection with Reflecting Pool damage, including former Olympian David Hearn, who was indicted last week on a felony property-destruction charge. Hearn’s lawyers called the charges “outrageous.”

The renovations have cost more than $16 million, about $4 million more than the original no-bid contract, according to ABC News. The Associated Press reported that Green Water Solutions received a $1.7 million contract for a water-purification system, while Atlantic Industrial Coatings was awarded $14.7 million to repaint and waterproof the pool’s concrete floor.

Democratic lawmakers are now investigating the project.

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William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

A federally funded renovation of a major national landmark has exceeded its original no-bid contract by roughly $4 million, with ongoing repairs requiring the pool to be partially drained again in the coming week.

Taxpayer cost already exceeded

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool renovations have cost more than $16 million, about $4 million over the original no-bid contract amount, according to ABC News.

No competitive rebidding planned

Interior Secretary Burgum said the same contractor will be retained for remaining repairs without seeking new bids, a decision now under investigation by Democratic lawmakers.

Repairs remain incomplete

Burgum said the pool will need to be at least partially drained in the coming week to complete fixes, meaning the site tied to the nation's 250th anniversary celebration is not yet finished.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. ABC News
  2. The Associated Press

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the Reflecting Pool dispute as an accountability story, stressing “new questions,” possible Trump motorcade damage, and Burgum “doubling down” on the vandalism claim.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right spotlight defense and vindication, using terms like “fantastic job,” “destroys,” “lies,” and “calls out media” to recast the same decision as competent and unfairly attacked.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • The Trump administration decided not to seek new bids to repair the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool after a controversial renovation project faced issues with algae growth and liner damage shortly after reopening.
  • David Hearn, a 67-year-old former U.S. Olympian, faces up to 10 years in prison for felony destruction of property related to damage at the Reflecting Pool but denies the charges.
  • The Interior Secretary noted that the courts will decide Hearn's penalty and emphasized the importance of protecting federal property.
  • The Interior Secretary indicated that without outside interference, the sealant on the pool would not peel or fall off, suggesting the damage might have other causes.

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Key points from the Center

  • Interior Secretary Doug Burgum announced Sunday that the Trump administration will not seek new bids to repair the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, retaining existing contractors despite mounting controversy over the troubled project.
  • President Donald Trump pledged to beautify the site for the nation's 250th birthday, but the renovation faced immediate setbacks after algae blooms and the 'American flag blue' liner began peeling shortly after reopening.
  • Trump cited a 350-foot gash in the liner, though Burgum described it as multiple cuts. Contracts awarded $14.7 million to Virginia-based Atlantic Industrial Coatings and $1.7 million to Ohio-based Green Water Solutions.
  • Authorities indicted former Olympian David Hearn last week for property destruction, though lawyers Norm Eisen and Mary Dohrmann called the charges 'outrageous and should be alarming to every American.'
  • About 10 Democratic senators and House members are investigating the project, while Burgum emphasized that 'courts will decide' the penalty for Hearn, who faces 10 years in prison if convicted.

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Key points from the Right

  • The Trump administration will use the original company, Atlantic Industrial Coatings, to repair the damaged liner of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, as stated by Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum.
  • The Reflecting Pool underwent $16 million in renovations, including a new liner, repairs to leaky joints, and an ozone nanobubbler system to combat algae.
  • Seven people, including David Hearn, were arrested for vandalism that caused extensive damage to the pool's industrial liner.
  • Burgum reported that the pool is now largely intact, clean, free from algae, and no longer leaks 45,000 gallons of water daily, with a small portion of vandalism damage remaining to be repaired.

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Sources

  1. ABC News
  2. The Associated Press