Burned but not broken: Viral VW bus unveiled after full restoration

“Azul,” the bright blue 1977 Volkswagen T2 bus that became a viral symbol of hope during January’s Palisades wildfire, has officially made its public debut — fully restored and gleaming — at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The bus captured worldwide attention after a striking Associated Press photo showed it standing intact amid an entire Malibu neighborhood reduced to ash and rubble.

Online, the image quickly became shorthand for survival.

A deeper story behind the famous image

But as the Los Angeles Times reports, Azul didn’t emerge unscathed. The side facing away from the camera was badly burned. Wiring melted. Mechanical systems needed a complete rebuild. And the interior was heavily damaged by smoke and heat.

Volkswagen stepped in, offering to take the van to its Oxnard Engineering Campus — home to the company’s historic vehicle program — where technicians spent months restoring it “piece by piece.” The project ultimately replaced or repaired roughly 50% of the van, required 2,000+ labor hours, and involved teams specializing in bodywork, engine refurbishment and vintage VW craftsmanship.

Volkswagen also donated $250,000 to the California Fire Foundation to support first responders and fire-impacted families.

A personal journey for the owner

For owner Megan Weinraub, the restoration has been emotional. The 30-year-old surfboard artist had parked the van after a day at the beach, and didn’t realize it had survived until she saw the now-famous AP photo.

“It was crazy to see, but I knew it was mine because I’d parked it there,” she told the LA Times. “Everyone was like, ‘This bus is coming out in a positive way, as a beacon of hope.’ I would love for it to be a symbol of that.”

When she finally saw the burned side of the vehicle, she understood how close she came to losing it entirely.

“It did burn,” she said. “It just survived somehow.”

Where to see Azul now

The restored van will be on display at the L.A. Auto Show through Nov. 30, followed by a run at the Petersen Automotive Museum from Dec. 4 to Jan. 11 before returning home to Weinraub — who says she plans to take it on a few camping trips.

“She’s glowing,” Weinraub told the Times. “I want to use this as a clean slate to re-create my life.”