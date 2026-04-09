Calif. candidate says kids under 16 shouldn’t have smartphones; Governor vetoes foster, healthcare spending bills but approves tax cut

Shea Taylor
Image credit: Getty Images, Allison Joyce, Getty Images

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In this Media Miss Minute, a Trump-backed California gubernatorial candidate says most kids shouldn’t have smartphones. Plus, West Virginia’s governor has vetoed foster care and health care bills, calling them unaffordable — after approving a tax cut.

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Media Miss by the left: California governor candidate thinks no one under 16 should have a smartphone

Steve Hilton, the Trump-backed Republican running for governor of California, says he sees a world in which kids under 16 don’t have smartphones.

He did not go so far as to suggest a ban. Saying he would not seek legislation or regulations, Hilton vowed to use the governor’s platform to shift social norms surrounding smartphones.

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Media Miss by the right: West Virginia Gov. vetoes foster care, healthcare bills after approving tax cuts

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey says the state doesn’t have enough money to expand foster care and health programs. He vetoed multiple bills that would do so.

The problem, critics say, is that just days ago, Morrisey signed a 5% personal income tax reduction into law.

The West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy says the cut will save no more than $145 a year for 80% of the state’s residents, while costing the state $230 million in annual revenue.

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For more stories missed or minimized by partisan media, visit SAN’s Media Miss archive.

Straight Arrow News identifies Media Misses based on coverage data available at the time of publication. Some outlets may choose to cover a story after our analysis is published. Our methodology prioritizes timely, prominent coverage across a range of sources, but we continually review and refine our approach to ensure balance and accuracy.

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

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Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

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Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. The San Francisco Standard
  2. KRON 4 News
  3. The Associated Press
  4. The Washington Post

Sources

  1. The San Francisco Standard
  2. KRON 4 News
  3. The Associated Press
  4. The Washington Post

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