California Supreme Court pauses sheriff’s Prop 50 voter-fraud probe

Dan Levin
The California Supreme Court has ordered Riverside County sheriff and gubernatorial candidate Chad Bianco to stop his investigation into alleged voter fraud last November.
Image credit: Sarah Reingewirtz, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG

Full story

California’s high court has put the brakes on an investigation alleging voter fraud in last year’s election to allow a Democratic-favored congressional map redraw. 

The California Supreme Court has ordered Riverside County sheriff and gubernatorial candidate Chad Bianco to stop his investigation into alleged voter fraud last November. 

This all comes from the election in which Californians approved Proposition 50.

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CA court decisions

In a unanimous vote, the justices decided to hear California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s challenge to Bianco’s actions.

The court said Bianco and his staff “are hereby ordered to pause the investigation into the November 2025 special election and preserve all seized items.”

Bonta reacted to the news.

“Today’s decision by the California Supreme Court reins in the destabilizing actions of a rogue Sheriff, prohibiting him from continuing this investigation while our litigation continues,” he said.

Meanwhile, a separate court decided the initial search warrant given to Bianco must be unsealed. That warrant, issued by Bianco ally Judge Jay Kiel, had originally been sealed from public view.

Bianco investigation

The investigation began in February when Bianco got that warrant from Kiel. A citizen group called the Riverside Election Integrity Team claimed the county had nearly 50,000 more ballots than it received.

The county’s registrar of voters said the group just misread the data, and there was no reason to doubt the results.

That didn’t stop Bianco and his team from seizing more than half a million ballots, calling the effort a “fact-finding mission.”

His plan was to physically count the ballots and compare them with the posted results.

That action led to a swift response from Bonta, who said Bianco and his team were not qualified to conduct any sort of recount. He sent several letters to Bianco, pressuring him to stop.

“I am concerned about the potential for this investigation, which is unprecedented in scope and scale, to undermine public confidence in state elections,” Bonta wrote in one of those letters.

Investigation paused

Bonta eventually asked the courts to step in, which is where the Supreme Court’s decision this week stemmed from.

CalMatters and other media outlets in the state had also filed motions in court to unseal the original warrant from Kiel.

“The public should not be forced to navigate these competing allegations without the facts on which the investigation is based,” Jean-Paul Jassy, attorney for the news outlets, wrote in that motion. “Nor does the law require them to.”

Following the legal actions from Bonta, media outlets and the UCLA Voting Rights Project, Bianco said the investigation and the recount were temporarily on hold.

“We are on hold because of the politically motivated lawsuits and court filing,” Bianco said at the time.

Prop 50

Proposition 50 passed handily in very blue California, allowing the state to redistrict to give more favorable districts to Democrats in this year’s midterm election. More than 64% of the vote was in the measure’s favor.

The U.S. Department of Justice sued over the move but was swiftly rejected in court two months later.

It was a direct response from Gov. Gavin Newsom and state Democrats to President Donald Trump asking Texas to redistrict to give Republicans more House seats, leading to a nationwide gerrymandering battle.

Dan Levin
Dan Levin is a reporter at Straight Arrow News. Dan began his career as a sports producer at WBAL-TV in Baltimore before moving over to news
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Why this story matters

A California Supreme Court order has halted a county sheriff's seizure and planned recount of more than half a million ballots from a November 2024 special election, leaving the status of those ballots in legal limbo while litigation continues.

Ballots remain seized

More than 500,000 ballots seized by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office are being held under a court-ordered preservation requirement while the investigation is paused.

Search warrant now public

A separate court ordered the original search warrant — previously sealed by a judge described in the article as a political ally of the sheriff — to be unsealed and made available to the public.

Redistricting fight continues

Proposition 50, which California voters passed with more than 64% support, redrew legislative maps to benefit Democrats, and a federal DOJ lawsuit challenging that move was rejected in court.

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Context corner

The ballots in question are from the November 2025 Proposition 50 special election, which temporarily redrew California's congressional districts in response to partisan redistricting in Republican-led states including Texas. The measure passed statewide and in Riverside County.

Diverging views

Left-leaning sources frame Bianco's investigation as politically motivated election denialism tied to his gubernatorial campaign, emphasizing the warrant deficiencies and lack of prosecutions. Right-leaning sources give more weight to Bianco's stated rationale — verifying a discrepancy between county handwritten logs and certified state totals — and frame the court's intervention as a Democratic establishment blocking scrutiny.

Do the math

Sheriff Bianco's office seized more than 650,000 ballots across approximately 1,400 boxes in two rounds — first 1,000 boxes, then an additional 426 boxes. The citizens group alleged a discrepancy of about 45,800 votes; the registrar puts the actual gap at 103 votes, or 0.016%.

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Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

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Sources

  1. SF Chronicle
  2. CBS News
  3. SF Chronicle
  4. CalMatters
  5. The Washington Post
  6. The Associated Press
  7. KESQ
  8. CalMatters
  9. LA Times
  10. KESQ
  11. NPR
  12. Elias Law Group

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the sheriff’s seizure of over 650,000 ballots as a partisan "ballot grab" and "campaign stunt," labeling him "MAGA sheriff" and spotlighting contested or "secret" warrants and claims deputies lack specialized training.
  • Media outlets in the center favor neutral terms like "pause" and "probe," uses "GOP sheriff," and emphasizes procedural actors.
  • Media outlets on the right are de-emphasized in these analyses.

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Media landscape

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53 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The California Supreme Court ordered Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco to pause his investigation and preserve over 1,400 boxes of 2025 election ballots amid a legal review of the probe into election fraud allegations.
  • California Attorney General Rob Bonta requested the court's intervention, arguing that the sheriff lacks authority over election materials and calling his actions destabilizing and rogue.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Wednesday, the California Supreme Court ordered Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco to pause his investigation into election fraud allegations while judges review the legal challenge against it.
  • The dispute began in February, escalating last month when Bianco seized 1,000 boxes of election materials to investigate a complaint regarding the ballot count from a November 2025 special election.
  • California Attorney General Rob Bonta requested the court's intervention, stating, "What the Sheriff says and what he does are often two different things." Bonta called the ruling essential to stop the probe.
  • Bianco stated last week he paused the investigation amid mounting legal challenges, despite previously defending the probe as court-approved and seizing another 426 boxes of ballots.
  • Mirroring rhetoric from President Donald Trump regarding the 2020 election, this investigation follows similar actions in Georgia as some Republicans adopt comparable approaches to voting in their states.

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Key points from the Right

  • The California Supreme Court ordered Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco to pause his investigation into election fraud claims and to preserve the seized ballots during the legal review.
  • California Attorney General Rob Bonta requested the court's intervention, asserting that the sheriff lacks authority over election materials.
  • A voting rights group is challenging the legality of the ballot seizure.
  • Sheriff Chad Bianco seized over 1,000 boxes of election materials after allegations concerning the 2025 special election and is a Republican gubernatorial candidate.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. SF Chronicle
  2. CBS News
  3. SF Chronicle
  4. CalMatters
  5. The Washington Post
  6. The Associated Press
  7. KESQ
  8. CalMatters
  9. LA Times
  10. KESQ
  11. NPR
  12. Elias Law Group

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