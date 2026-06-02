Californians vote for governor and Los Angeles mayor: Here’s what you need to know

Californians head to the polls Tuesday in a primary election that could reshape two of the state’s highest-profile races.
The contests for governor and Los Angeles mayor are drawing national attention, with several well-known candidates competing for spots in November’s general election.
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Governor’s race could set up unusual runoff
The race to replace term-limited Gov. Gavin Newsom has shifted significantly in recent months.
Former Biden administration Health and Human Services Sec. Xavier Becerra enters Election Day as the frontrunner, according to Emerson College/Inside California Politics polling.
Billionaire Democrat Tom Steyer and Republican Steve Hilton, a former Fox News host and ally of President Donald Trump, are battling for the remaining top positions.
California uses a top-two primary system, meaning the two candidates who receive the most votes advance to November’s general election regardless of party affiliation. That means two Democrats could advance, two Republicans could advance, or voters could see a Democrat and Republican face off in the fall.
Several candidates who once appeared poised to compete for a runoff spot have faded in recent months.
Former Rep. Eric Swalwell dropped out of the race in April after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct.
Swalwell denied the allegations and resigned from Congress shortly afterward.
Former Rep. Katie Porter also entered the race as a high-profile contender but has slipped in recent polling. Her campaign has faced criticism over allegations of a difficult management style and several viral moments involving staff and reporters.
Los Angeles mayoral race could be decided tonight
Los Angeles voters are also choosing a mayor, and the race could end Tuesday night.
If a candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, they win outright. If no candidate reaches that threshold, the top two finishers advance to a November runoff.
Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass is seeking a second term against a crowded field of challengers. The race has largely narrowed to three candidates: Bass, a progressive City Council member Nithya Raman and former reality television personality Spencer Pratt.
The campaign has focused heavily on the city’s response to the devastating 2025 wildfires, homelessness and immigration enforcement operations carried out by the Trump administration.
Pratt became a prominent critic of Bass after losing his Pacific Palisades home in the fires. Bass has defended her handling of the disaster while acknowledging the city must improve its emergency response.
A recent UC Berkeley-Los Angeles Times poll found Bass at 26%, Raman at 25%, and Pratt at 22%, putting all three candidates within striking distance heading into Election Day.
“You’ve got three very different candidates, each with very different constituencies, all within the margin of error. It’s going to boil down to turnout,” pollster Mark DiCamillo told the Times.
What to watch tonight
For governor:
• Whether Becerra maintains his lead.
• Whether Hilton can secure a runoff spot.
• Which two candidates advance under California’s top-two system.
For Los Angeles mayor:
• Whether Bass wins outright Tuesday night.
• Whether the race heads to a November runoff.
• Whether Pratt can convert national attention into votes.
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